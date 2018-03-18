Agencies

CHIPMAKERS

Jacobs pursues Qualcomm buy

Qualcomm Inc said director Paul Jacobs, son of the chipmaker’s founder and a former chief executive officer, is to leave the board after he decided to explore an acquisition of the company. “The board reached that decision following his notification to the board that he has decided to explore the possibility of making a proposal to acquire Qualcomm,” the company said in a statement on Friday. “There can be no assurance that Dr Jacobs can or will make a proposal, but, if he does, the Board will of course evaluate it consistent with its fiduciary duties to shareholders.”

TOBACCO

Japan Tobacco grows in Russia

Japan Tobacco Inc has agreed to buy Donskoy Tabak, Russia’s fourth-largest cigarette maker, for 92 billion rubles (US$1.6 billion) in a bid to reinforce its leading position in the country. Japan Tobacco, whose global brands include Winston and Camel, on Friday said the deal would boost its Russian market share to about 40 percent from the current 33 percent, which was already the largest in the country. The acquisition of Donskoy Tabak is to be completed later this year, it said.

INVESTMENTS

Ponzi con’s term affirmed

A US federal appeals court has affirmed an Ohio ex-fugitive’s 20-year prison sentence for a Ponzi scheme that victimized hundreds of investors in the 1990s. Prosecutors said Eric Bartoli and his co-conspirators swindled US and Latin America investors by selling them US$65 million in unregistered securities. Bartoli fled the country, was arrested by Peruvian police in 2013 and pleaded guilty to conspiracy and fraud in the US in 2016.

TECHNOLOGY

Mnuchin visits Apple Park

Apple Inc chief executive officer Tim Cook met with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at the technology giant’s new Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, according to a tweet from Mnuchin. In the Twitter post, Mnuchin thanked Cook for a commitment to invest US$350 billion in the US. Earlier on Friday, Mnuchin publicly opposed proposals by some countries that he said target technology companies.

INVESTMENTS

TPG plans eighth buyout fund

TPG is targeting US$11 billion for its eighth flagship buyout fund and launching a supplementary healthcare pool at the same time, according to people familiar with the matter. The healthcare fund, known as a sidecar, is aiming to raise US$2.5 billion, the people said. That pool is likely to split the main fund’s healthcare deals on a 50-50 basis, one of the people said. A representative for TPG declined to comment. Buyouts Insider earlier reported the firm’s fundraising plans.

MANUFACTURERS

Nike losing high-level staff

Nike Inc on Friday said a second high-level executive has left the sneaker company, a day after it said another executive was stepping down. The departure of Jayme Martin, a vice president at the company, comes after the company said Brand President Trevor Edwards would leave the company in August. The Wall Street Journal reported that CEO Mark Parker sent an internal memo this week that said the company had received complaints about inappropriate workplace behavior.