Energy, industrial companies lift US markets slightly

AP, NEW YORK

US stocks edged higher on Friday as gains from energy companies, industrial firms and smaller companies helped the market end a modest losing streak.

Oil and gas companies climbed along with the price of oil, while industrial companies recovered some of the losses they sustained earlier this month.

Beauty products retailer Ulta Beauty Inc and software company Adobe Systems Inc rose after strong quarterly reports.

Tiffany & Co dropped after reporting weak sales, and online retailers Overstock.com Inc and Wayfair Inc slumped as investors worried about a possible price war.

All this week, US stocks moved higher in early trading, only to shed those gains as the day went on. They broke out of that pattern on Friday, even though the gains were mostly modest.

“From an investor point of view, the fact that we haven’t rallied right back to the highs is a good thing,” Charles Schwab Corp vice president of trading and derivatives Randy Frederick said.

Positive news about the economy has been countered by concerns about rising tensions over international trade.

“The pullback that we’ve been in is pretty much driven by [US] President [Donald] Trump’s proclamation about tariffs,” Frederick said.

The S&P 500 on Friday gained 4.68 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,752.01, a drop of 1.2 percent from 2,786.57 on March 9.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday added 72.85 points, or 0.3 percent, to 24,946.51, falling 1.5 percent from 25,335.74 a week earlier.

The NASDAQ Composite on Friday edged up 0.25 points, or 0.04 percent, to 7,481.99, sliding 1 percent from 7,560.81 on March 9.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks on Friday jumped 9.43 points, or 0.6 percent, to 1,586.05, a decrease of 0.7 percent from 1,597.14 a week earlier.

After a dramatic drop at the beginning of last month, followed by a rapid recovery of some of their losses, stocks have bounced around for the past month.

The Dow, which surged past 26,000 in mid-January, has been wobbling at about 25,000 for about a month.

The S&P 500 fell for the first four days of the week. The worst losses came on Tuesday and Wednesday after Trump blocked Singapore-based chipmaker Broadcom Corp’s effort to buy US rival Qualcomm Inc and European leaders warned about the risks of trade disputes.

The US Federal Reserve reported that manufacturing output continued to rise as companies in the US produced more computers, furniture and vehicles.

It reported that manufacturing output last month rose 1.2 percent after three months of weak results.

Factory output has increased 2.5 percent over the past year.

The US Department of Commerce said homebuilders started work on fewer apartment buildings last month, which caused overall housing starts to drop 7 percent.

Builders have shifted their efforts to single-family homes as the economy has improved.

While Broadcom is no longer trying to buy Qualcomm, both companies are still at the center of deal discussions.

The Financial Times reported that former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs wants to take the company private and has had talks with potential investors and the Qualcomm board.

Qualcomm added US$0.73, or 1.2 percent, to US$60.62, which gives it a market value of about US$90 billion.

With the Qualcomm deal finished, Broadcom said it still sees opportunities for other acquisitions.

The company also disclosed its quarterly results, and its shares fell US$12.89, or 4.8 percent, to US$254.87.