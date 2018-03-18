European markets mostly flat due to global tensions

Reuters, LONDON

European shares rose on Friday, led by NEX Group PLC as it jumped after a takeover offer, although stocks ended the week mostly flat as worries about a trade war and geopolitical tensions kept investors on edge.

The pan-European STOXX 600 on Friday rose 0.83 points, or 0.2 percent, to close at 377.7, sliding 0.1 percent from 378.24 on March 9.

Germany’s DAX on Friday rose 44.02 points, or 0.4 percent, to 12,389.58 following a delayed open. The index edged up 0.3 percent from a close of 12,346.68 a week earlier.

The first day of trading got off to a bumpy start for Siemens Healthineers, which gained just more than 5 percent.

Worries about a possible trade war have hung over equities since US President Donald Trump earlier this month announced that he would introduce tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, while a shake-up of the president’s Cabinet has also dampened the mood.

“We have become a little bit more tepid on European stocks as the year progresses,” Mediolanum Asset Management Ltd head of investments Gautam Batra said.

“We felt valuations carried weight in favor of Europe, but the sector makeup doesn’t look that great and the news on the trade front isn’t supportive for Europe either,” Batra added.

Dealmaking added some spice to trading, with exchange operator NEX Group soaring about 33 percent to the top of the STOXX following a preliminary takeover offer from US-based peer CME Group Inc.

“There has been an element of companies holding back over the last couple of years until the economic recovery got established,” Interactive Investor head of markets Richard Hunter said.

“In this hyper-low interest rate environment, there are only so many things that companies can do with ... the excess cash they are generating and a lot of them have done share buybacks or increased their dividend and more lately we’re now seeing a spike in M&A [mergers and acquisitions] activity,” Hunter added.

Telecoms group Altice NV jumped 5 percent following its results, with the debt-ridden group saying that it sees signs of a recovery in the competitive French market.

French oil storage and distribution company Rubis SCA was another top gainer, up 3.3 percent at a record high after reporting full-year results and upping its dividend.

However, shares in British housebuilder Berkeley Group Holdings PLC fell 4.6 percent after the company said it could not boost building volumes beyond current plans.