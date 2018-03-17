Agencies

Japan

Kuroda wins second term

The Japanese parliament yesterday approved Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda for a second term, with a mandate to battle deflation and pep up the world’s third-biggest economy. Kuroda, 73, a former president of the Asian Development Bank, is on course to become the longest-serving BOJ governor if he completes a full second five-year term. Kuroda took the helm in March 2013 with a mandate to deploy what was called a monetary “bazooka” to stoke life into the moribund economy. Market experts say that with inflationary shoots beginning to spring forth and the economy picking up, Kuroda’s greatest future challenge would be exiting the easing policy.

TRADE

Singapore exports slump

Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports slumped the most since October 2016, signaling growth risks to one of Asia’s most trade-dependent economies. Exports dropped 5.9 percent last month from a year earlier, with shipments of electronics plunging the most since July 2016, while sales of non-electronics also fell. While fluctuations might be expected given the Lunar New Year holiday effect, a third straight monthly decline in electronics — which led gains for much of last year — adds to signs that exports could slow this year.

TECHNOLOGY

Digital sector grows 5.6%

The US digital economy grew at an average annual rate of 5.6 percent in the 11 years through 2016, compared with 1.5 percent growth in the economy as a whole, a report issued on Thursday by the US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis showed. The sector accounted for US$1.2 trillion, or 6.5 percent, of GDP in 2016, it said. It supported 5.9 million jobs in 2016, the equivalent of 3.9 percent of total US employment, with employees in the sector earning on average US$114,275 annually, more than 72 percent above the average compensation for US workers.

BATTERIES

Gupta plans world’s biggest

Sanjeev Gupta plans to snatch the world’s biggest battery crown from Tesla Inc founder Elon Musk. Simec Zen Energy, controlled by the UK executive’s GFG Alliance, agreed to build a 120-megawatt lithium-ion battery at Port Augusta in South Australia, State Premier Jay Weatherill said in an e-mailed statement yesterday. While no timeline was given for completion, the battery size would exceed Musk’s 100-megawatt unit in the same state’s outback, which holds the current record. Other rivals might also overtake Musk, including a South Korean project. GFG said the battery would help power a 200-megawatt solar farm at its Whyalla steelworks.

TELECOMS

Elliott urges change at Italia

Billionaire Paul Singer’s Elliott Management Corp stepped up its campaign for a board overhaul at Telecom Italia SpA amid a deepening fight for dominance with the company’s biggest investor. The New York-based activist hedge fund on Thursday accused the company’s largest shareholder, Vivendi SA, of running it in a way that is counter to the interests of other investors. Elliott said Telecom Italia should consider an initial public offering for its landline business, while criticizing numerous decisions by the company, including a contentious joint venture with Canal Plus that has riled Italian regulators.