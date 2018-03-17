Staff writer

FINANCE

Credit card numbers rise

As of the end of January, the number of credit cards in circulation in Taiwan reached 41.87 million, up by 140,000 from the end of December, with 28.17 million effective cards, the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said on Thursday. Credit card spending in January increased NT$18.1 billion (US$619.2 million) from the previous month to NT$248.3 billion, thanks to consumer shopping ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday and financial institutions’ promotion of e-payment services, the FSC said. The balance of revolving credit stood at NT$112.2 billion in January and the amount of undue balance of installment was NT$110 billion, up NT$1.1 billion and NT$2.4 billion from December respectively, it said.

CHEMICALS

Swancor proposes dividends

Materials manufacturer and wind farm developer Swancor Holding Co Ltd (上緯投控) yesterday said its board passed a proposal to distribute a cash dividend of NT$2 per share. If approved at the annual general meeting, that would represent a payout ratio of 81.3 percent based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$2.46. The Nantou County-based company posted NT$219 million in net profit last year, surging 323.56 percent year-on-year, while revenue grew 191.1 percent to NT$4.91 billion. However, gross margin declined 3.14 percentage points to 21.2 percent and operating margin dropped 7.56 percentage points to 4.43 percent, it said.

TECHNOLOGY

Chang Wah has record profit

Chang Wah Technology Co Ltd (長華科技), which supplies pre-mold metal lead frames and other LED-related products, yesterday reported strong financial results, citing an operational synergy following its acquisition of SH Asia Pacific Pte of Singapore. The company posted a record net profit of NT$431 million for last year, up more than 8.5 times from 2016, or earnings per share of NT$14.62. Revenue totaled NT$672.19 billion last year, compared with NT$45.62 billion a year ago. The firm’s board passed a proposal to distribute a cash dividend of NT$11.5 per share, equivalent to a payout ratio of 78.66 percent.

ENERGY

FPCC, Nikkiso team up

Formosa Petrochemical Corp (FPCC, 台塑石化), the nation’s only listed oil refiner, is teaming up with Tokyo-listed Nikkiso Co Ltd to develop ultraviolet LED products that can sterilize containers and air purifiers, it said in a statement issued on Thursday. The company’s board has approved a plan to invest about ￥3.6 billion (US$33.82 million) to establish a subsidiary responsible for its UV LED business, the company said, without providing a timetable. Formosa Petrochemical said the board also agreed to issue corporate bonds of no more than NT$6 billion and would use the proceeds to replenish its operating capital.

INSURANCE

AI helping claims: Fubon

Fubon Insurance Co (富邦產險) on Thursday said that its investment in automation and artificial intelligence has begun to bear fruit,with significantly faster claims assessment and processing for health and personal accident insurance policies. The insurer said its processing time was cut by between three and seven days, with some customers receiving their payment on the same day they filed. The insurer has set a goal to raise the proportion of machine-processed claims from 60 percent to 80 percent, it said. However, high-risk claims are flagged by the system to be processed by experienced staff to prevent fraud, it said.