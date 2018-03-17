Li Ka-shing announces retirement

Reuters, HONG KONG

Hong Kong’s richest man, Li Ka-shing (李嘉誠), is to retire as chairman of CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd (長和集團) after the company’s annual general meeting on May 10, the ports-to-telecoms conglomerate said in a filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange yesterday.

Li is to stay on as senior adviser to the group, while his eldest son, Victor Li (李澤鉅), who was named successor several years ago, is to take over the reins. Victor Li, already on the board, is seen as a steady hand unlikely to change course.

During his tenure, Li Ka-shing had increased the pace of overseas acquisitions, helping boost the group’s profits with growth in the European telecoms business offsetting a drop in the value of the British business following Brexit.

Through his flagship CK Hutchison, Li controls the biggest container port operator in the world, Canadian oil giant Husky Energy Inc, one of Europe’s leading telecoms operators, as well as infrastructure assets and a long-time interest in Britain that saw him awarded a knighthood in 2000.

CK Hutchison reported a 6 percent rise in profit for last year to HK$35.1 billion (US$4.48 billion), versus the average forecast of HK$34.63 billion from 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Real-estate arm CK Asset Holdings Ltd saw annual profit surge 55 percent, also beating estimates.

“Healthy and synchronized growth in major economies gathered pace in 2017. Provided this trend continues and inflation remains benign, the environment in 2018 should remain supportive for global trade and for our businesses,” Li Ka-shing said in the filing.

Ranked 23rd on the world’s rich list by Forbes, Li Ka-shing is the wealthiest tycoon in the former British colony.

There was a media report last year indicating je would retire this year, but the billionaire businessman had brushed it off, saying he had not yet decided when to step down and that he would stay on as an adviser even after retirement.

CK Hutchison shares closed up 0.3 percent yesterday, versus a 0.1 percent fall in the benchmark Hang Seng index.