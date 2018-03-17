Online purchases rise, but value falls

Staff writer, with CNA

Online shopping gained popularity last year, as four-and-a-half of every 10 purchases made in Taiwan were ordered over the Internet, a poll by the Market Intelligence & Consulting Institute (MIC, 產業情報研究所) showed yesterday.

Online buying was particularly prevalent in the 21-to-45 age group, said MIC, a market research division of the Taipei-based Institute for Information Industry (資策會).

Despite the high ratio of online transactions, the annual survey found that the average value of online purchases fell slightly to NT$26,487 from NT$27,715 in 2016.

The decline was due largely to a 36 percent drop in online buying by people aged 41 to 55, who tend to have more spending power, the MIC said.

However, in the 26-to-30 age group, average online transactions rose 14 percent from a year earlier, the poll showed.

While young people are showing a stronger propensity for making purchases online, those aged 41 and older tend not to heavily prefer e-commerce, MIC senior industrial analyst Rosa Chang (張筱祺) said.

According to the survey, 59.1 percent of online buyers found product information on shopping Web sites, 40.2 percent through Google searches and 26.7 percent on Facebook, 25.9 percent on price comparison sites and 16.8 percent from other sources.

The majority of online buyers — 40.8 percent — said they favored PChome (網路家庭), while 32.5 percent preferred Google and 31.3 percent favored Yahoo, the poll found.

Other popular online shopping sites were Shopee (蝦皮, 26.9 percent), Ruten (露天, 24.7 percent) and Momo (富邦媒, 23.2 percent), it showed.