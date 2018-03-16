Staff writer, with agencies

HOTELS

Michelin stars boost shares

Hotel stocks moved higher yesterday after restaurants linked to them were awarded stars in Michelin SCA’s first Taipei restaurant guide, which was launched on Wednesday. Shares in FDC International Hotels Corp (雲品國際) surged as much as 9.9 percent and closed up 3.08 percent after Michelin named its affiliate Le Palais (頤宮) the only three-star restaurant in Taipei. Shares in My Humble House Hospitality Management Consulting Co (寒舍餐旅) rose as much as 10 percent and ended 3.89 percent higher after its The Guest House (請客樓) restaurant was awarded two stars. The TAIEX was down 20.35 points, or 0.18 percent, at 11,018.45, on turnover of NT$110.823 billion (US$3.795 billion).

BANKING

Monthly yuan deposits drop

Yuan deposits held by local banks, including negotiable certificates of deposit, dropped 0.62 percent to 321.88 billion yuan (US$50.96 billion) at the end of last month, the central bank said yesterday. Yuan deposits held by banks’ domestic units totaled 292.097 billion yuan, a monthly decrease of 0.76 percent, the central bank said, adding that holdings by offshore banking units totaled 29.785 billion yuan, down 0.69 percent monthly.

SHIPPING

Dimerco sees NT$206m profit

Dimerco Express Group (中菲行), which offers global freight-forwarding and logistics services, yesterday said it aims to improve operating profit this year through business expansion and information system integration. The Taipei-based company posted NT$206 million in net profit last year, down 23.6 percent year-on-year, with earnings per share of NT$1.67. Dimerco said its board proposed to offer shareholders a cash dividend of NT$1.19 per share, which makes for a payout ratio of 71.26 percent.

INTERNET

Chief Telecom gets listed

Chief Telecom Inc (是方電訊), a Taipei-based virtual private network (VPN) service provider, on Wednesday won listing approval from the Taipei Exchange. The company, 68.9 percent of which is held by Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信), has paid-in capital of NT$600 million and reported revenue of NT$2.13 billion and net profit of NT$384 million, or NT$6.24 per share, for last year. Chief Telecom is likely to debut its shares on the over-the-counter market in June, local media reported.

FOOD PROCESSING

Namchow agrees dividend

Namchow Holdings Co (南僑投資控股), which produces baking oil and frozen food, on Wednesday said its board has approved the distribution of a cash dividend of NT$2.7 per share, marking the second-highest payout in the company’s history. The proposed dividend, slightly lower than last year’s NT$2.81, was based on last year’s earnings of NT$4.06 per share, the company said, adding that net profit decreased 16.45 percent year-on-year to NT$1.01 billion last year, while revenue rose 5.42 percent to NT$17.18 billion.

AIRLINES

EVA to get 24 Dreamliners

Boeing Co on Wednesday took a jab at rival Airbus SA as EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) is ready to take delivery of 24 Boeing 787 Dreamliners in the third quarter. “The 787 Dreamliner is unmatched by the Airbus A350 and is the ideal choice for carriers looking for growth in Asia’s highly competitive market,” Boeing Commercial Airplanes division managing director Darren Hulst said in Taipei, adding that orders for the 787 Dreamliner totaled 1,319, exceeding the A350’s 859.