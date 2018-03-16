Siemens to set up regional R&D center in Taichung

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Siemens AG yesterday said it plans to invest about NT$60 million (US$2.05 million) in Taichung to build the first digitalization experience and research and development center in Asia, aiming to accelerate the adoption of its industrial Internet-of-Things (IoT) solutions.

The center is scheduled to start operations in September at the earliest, Siemens Taiwan president and CEO Erdal Elver said.

In the initial phase, Siemens plans to install a small team with eight to 10 engineers at the center, Elver said.

Through the center, Siemens plans to share and exchange the latest technologies and developments in Industrial 4.0, digital manufacturing and industrial IoT with Taiwanese companies.

To translate its R&D efforts in digitalization into revenue, Siemens yesterday launched a cloud-based IoT operating system, dubbed MindSphere, which allows local companies to digitalize their production lines with enhanced energy and infrastructure transmissions.

Leadermac Machinery Co (勝源科技), which makes four-side molder machines for wooden ware, was the first Taiwanese company to adopt the system.

Leadermac said that MindSpehere could help it collect and analyze big data, and optimize its manufacturing process.

Siemens said it is in talks with several potential clients about adopting the system.

Last year, it helped Aerospace Industrial Development Corp (漢翔航空工業) accelerate its development of Industrial 4.0 and Taiwan Power Co (台電) ensure efficient power transmission in western Taiwan, Siemens said.

As a result, Siemens Taiwan saw revenue grow more than 10 percent last year and expects another prosperous year.

“Our [growth] target is at least to double the GDP growth [of Taiwan],” Elver said.

GDP is expected to rise 2.42 percent this year, according to the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics.