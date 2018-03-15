Trump mulls TV commentator as economic adviser

AP, WASHINGTON

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he is strongly considering selecting CNBC senior contributor Larry Kudlow to succeed Gary Cohn as his top economic adviser, praising the veteran financial commentator and campaign supporter.

Trump told reporters that he was “looking at Larry Kudlow very strongly.”

While he and Kudlow did not agree on the US president’s decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, Kudlow’s views would be helpful to him, Trump said.

“I think Larry has a very good chance,” he added.

He said that Kudlow, an advocate of free trade, is a long-time friend who had been an early supporter of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Kudlow is CNBC’s senior contributor and was previously the host of CNBC’s prime-time The Kudlow Report.

He served in the White House Office of Management and Budget during former US president Ronald Reagan’s administration.

Trump has been considering a potential replacement for Cohn as director of the White House’s National Economic Council.

In addition to Kudlow, the potential successors include Chris Liddell, who serves as the White House’s director of strategic initiatives, and Shahira Knight, Cohn’s deputy at the council and a key architect of the US president’s tax overhaul law.

Cohn strongly opposed the US president’s plan to slap tariffs on the steel and aluminum imports, and worked to provide exemptions to US allies such as Canada and Mexico.