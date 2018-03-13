Grand Hyatt counting on food and beverage growth

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

The Grand Hyatt Taipei (台北君悅大飯店) aims to increase its food and beverage sales by 10 percent this year, from NT$1.2 billion (US$40.98 million) last year, supported by its above-par dining facilities, which have drawn a large number of return guests, company officials said yesterday.

The nation’s largest five-star hotel by number of guestrooms has a membership of 7,000, some of whom pay up to 500 visits a year to its eight restaurants that feature Chinese, Japanese, Cantonese and European cuisines, marketing communications manager Paul Ou (歐立偉) said.

“The frequency of visits suggests a high degree of loyalty driven by satisfactory dining experiences and competitive charges,” Ou said.

For an annual membership fee of NT$18,000, Grand Hyatt Taipei members enjoy free meals or discounts of up to 50 percent off regular charges at different restaurants, he said, adding that most members are aged between 40 and 60.

The hotel in Xinyi District (信義) expects food and beverage to generate 50 percent of total revenue this year, compared with 41.75 percent last year, despite growing competition from new players.

Grand Hyatt remains the top choice among foodies and corporate clients, thanks to its convenient location and commitment to culinary excellence, Ou said.

Trade shows, such as the annual Computex Taipei, has lent support to conference guestroom and food demand. The Summer Universiade last year also helped push up the comparison base, Ou said.

All eight restaurants are refining their dining fare not only to retain, but also increase customers ahead of the launch of the first-ever Michelin restaurant guide for Taipei on Wednesday, he said.

The hotel’s buffet facility Cafe (凱菲屋) is the most popular, followed by the Japanese restaurant Irodori (彩日本料理) and the Yun Jin Chinese restaurant (雲錦中餐), he said.

Starting yesterday and through May 4, people who add the hotel’s Line messaging app as a friend may qualify for price discounts for signature dishes at all dining facilities, he said.