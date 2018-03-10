Staff writer, with CNA

ELECTRONICS

Taiwan dominates Apple list

A total of 45 Taiwanese enterprises are listed among Apple Inc’s top 200 suppliers worldwide, the most of any nation, the Chinese-language Commercial Times reported yesterday, citing the US company’s latest supply chain report. In addition to existing key suppliers, such as Largan Precision Co (大立光) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), five Taiwanese firms made the list for the first time, including Jarllytec Co (兆利), Kinsus Interconnect Technology Corp (景碩) and Advanced International Multitech Co (明安).

SEMICONDUCTORS

TSMC sales hit 10-month low

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that sales last month fell to a 10-month low of NT$64.64 billion (US$2.2 billion) due to fewer working days. Cumulative sales in the first two months of the year slid 2.5 percent year-on-year to NT$144.38 billion, TSMC said. United Microelectronics Corp (聯電) posted NT$11.91 billion in sales for last month, down 9.6 percent from January. Sales in the first two months rose 1.7 percent to NT$25.08 billion.

RESTAURANTS

Wowprime plans dividend

Restaurant chain operator Wowprime Corp (王品) yesterday said its board has approved a proposal to distribute a cash dividend of NT$5.5 based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$6.01. The proposed dividend, if approved by shareholders on May 30, would be an increase from NT$3.5 a year earlier. As Wowprime shares yesterday closed at NT$130.50, the proposed dividend translated into a dividend yield of 4.2 percent. Net profit last year grew 43.1 percent from a year earlier to NT$463 million, although sales decreased 1.81 percent to NT$15.81 billion, it said.

GARMENTS

Quang Viet to pay dividends

Garment maker Quang Viet Enterprise Co (廣越企業) plans to distribute a cash dividend of NT$4.56, representing a payout ratio of 89.94 percent based on last year’s earnings of NT$5.07 per share, the company said yesterday. The proposed dividend translated into a dividend yield of 3.55 percent based on yesterday’s closing price of NT$128.50. Despite annual sales growth of 12.8 percent to NT$10.2 billion last year, net profit dropped 25 percent to NT$523.95 million, which the firm attributed to rising labor costs and foreign-exchange losses of about NT$70 million. Quang Viet is to hold its annual shareholders’ meeting on June 21.

AUTOMOTIVE

Hota revenue rises 4.28%

Buoyed by orders from automakers, transmissions maker Hota Industrial Manufacturing Co (和大) on Thursday reported revenue of NT$1.14 billion for the first two months of the year, up 4.28 percent from the same period last year and a new high for the two-month period. Hota’s revenue for this month is expected to set a monthly high due to deferred shipments and new orders, analysts said.

AIRLINES

Tigerair offers new scheme

Low-cost carrier Tigerair Taiwan Ltd (台灣虎航) yesterday said that travelers can pay in cash at convenience stores for tickets costing less than NT$20,000 bought online, a first for international airlines in Taiwan. Ticket buyers would receive a code once they confirm a booking online, which they can input within three hours at kiosks in Taiwan FamilyMart Co (全家便利商店), Hi-Life International Co (萊爾富) or OK Mart (OK超商) convenience stores.