Taiwan Busienss Quick Take

Staff writer

BEVERAGES

Hey Song shifts strategies

Hey Song Corp (黑松) yesterday said that it would develop more beverages with smaller bottles and lower sugar content as consumers grow more health conscious. At the same time, the company is looking toward regional markets, as domestic consumption of beverages has fallen from NT$55.94 billion (US$1.91 billion) in 2015 to NT$55.59 billion last year. In line with the government’s New Southbound Policy, the company said it plans to expand its foothold in the soft drinks market of several English-speaking Southeast Asian countries.

NETWORKING

Alpha to sell 100m shares

Alpha Networks Inc (明泰科技), a maker of networking and digital products, on Wednesday said its board has approved a sale of 100 million shares through a private placement at NT$23 per share. Alpha said electronics maker Qisda Corp (佳世達) is a major strategic investor that would subscribe to its new shares. After the private placement, it is estimated that Qisda would hold an 18.37 percent stake in Alpha, becoming its second-largest shareholder behind D-Link Corp (友訊) at 22 percent. Through the partnership, Alpha and Qisda said they aim to tap growing opportunities in the 5G wireless technology, Internet of Vehicles, “smart” city and Industry 4.0 segments.

CHIPMAKERS

UMC shares jump to limit

Shares of contract chipmaker United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday soared to the 10 percent daily limit after the company on Wednesday said its board approved a cash dividend of NT$0.7 per common share, the highest in seven years, and approved a buyback scheme for 200 million shares on the open market. The proposed cash dividend represented a payout ratio of 88.6 percent based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$0.79. The share buyback program started yesterday and is to run through May 7. UMC said it plans to repurchase shares at between NT$9.85 and NT$21.3 per share.

ELECTRONICS

StarVR gets its largest order

StarVR Corp (宏星技術), an Acer Inc (宏碁) subsidiary that provides high-end virtual-reality (VR) solutions, has received its biggest order since its establishment in October 2016, the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported yesterday, citing Acer information technology president Jerry Kao (高樹國). StarVR has teamed up with Emaar Group, the largest property developer in the Persian Gulf, to set up the world’s largest indoor VR theme park in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, the newspaper said. StarVR is to supply its VR head-mounted display to the theme park, it added.

INFLATION

CPI rises 2.19% in February

The consumer price index (CPI) last month rose 2.19 percent from a year earlier, as prices for transportation, healthcare and gasoline increased, neutralizing a decline in fruit prices, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics reported on Wednesday. Of the seven major consumer product categories, prices in miscellaneous items posted the biggest pickup of 8.93 percent, as service providers raised prices over the Lunar New Year holiday and cigarette prices soared 35.37 percent because of tax hikes. Core CPI, which excludes vegetables, fruit and energy, gained 2.39 percent from a year earlier, the agency said. In the first two months of this year, CPI rose 1.54 percent year-on-year, with core CPI increasing 1.61 percent, it said.