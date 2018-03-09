Wistron revenue increases 40.97%

By Lauly Li / Staff reporter

Wistron Corp (緯創), one of the assemblers of Apple Inc’s iPhones, yesterday said revenue for the first two months of this year increased 40.97 percent from a year earlier, with no signs of a slowdown due to Lunar New Year holiday disruptions.

Cumulative revenue in the two-month period totaled NT$146.76 billion (US$5.02 billion), a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange showed.

Last month alone, revenue grew 36.31 percent year-on-year to NT$67.36 billion, the filing showed.

A Wistron investor relations official attributed the revenue growth to persistent robust demand for “smart” devices, while orders for other products, such as notebook computers, were flat from the same period last year.

Besides smartphones and tablets, Wistron also manufactures notebooks, PCs, servers and LCD TVs for its clients on a contract basis.

Contract electronics manufacturer Inventec Corp (英業達) also saw revenue for the first two months of the year expand 4.99 percent to NT$65.31 billion from a year earlier, driven mainly by continued strong sales of a client’s wireless earpieces and more orders for servers from some US clients.

Steady demand for commercial notebooks from US clients also lent support to the revenue growth, an investor relations official said by telephone.

Inventec is an assembler of Apple’s AirPods and HomePods.

Separately, Wistron, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corp, Nikon Corp and Scenera Inc have formed an alliance, the Network of Intelligent Camera Ecosystem, which aims to set the specifications for next-generation “smart” cameras and introduce them to the market, the companies said in a news release on Monday.