Decline in HTC’s product sales deepens last month

By Lauly Li / Staff reporter

HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday reported its lowest monthly revenue since August 2004 due to sluggish sales of smartphones and virtual reality (VR) products.

Revenue last month plummeted 44.05 percent to NT$2.61 billion (US$8.91 million) from NT$4.66 billion a year ago, HTC said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

On a monthly basis, revenue contracted 23.22 percent from NT$3.4 billion in January, marking its fifth consecutive month of decline.

HTC in January launched an all-in-one VR product the HTC Vive Focus, and mid-end smartphones HTC U11 Eyes and HTC U11+ in an attempt to energize its operation.

However, its revenue in the first two months of the year plunged 35.54 percent year-on-year to NT$6.01 billion, its filing showed.

HTC did not introduce a new flagship phone during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, last week, while its Android peers, such as Samsung Electronics Co and Huawei Technologies Co (華為), unveiled their latest models last month for the first half of this year.

HTC reported net losses of NT$7.1 billion in the first nine months of last year, a slight improvement over losses of NT$7.46 billion a year earlier.