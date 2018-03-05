Gongwin announces trials for liver cancer treatment

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

Gongwin Biopharm Holdings Co Ltd (共信生醫) has started a clinical trial for PTS100, its new liver cancer treatment.

Jointly conducted with National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH), the phase II clinical trial of 30 liver cancer patients who are not eligible for targeted therapy is expected to be completed before the end of this year, the company said on Tuesday last week.

An earlier phase IIb clinical trial in China yielded positive results, which helped garner support from NTUH and the Food and Drug Administration, the company said.

Of the 75 patients who participated in the four-week phase IIb trial, more than 60 percent’s tumors shrunk by half, it said.

Gongwin said it also plans to investigate combining PTS100 with other topical therapy such as transarterial chemoembolization to treat tumors smaller than 3cm.

PTS100 is designed to fill the gap for liver cancer patients who have exhausted first-line treatment options, but whose conditions do not yet warrant targeted therapy, the company said.

Looking ahead, it expects to gain marketing approval in China for PTS302, its lung cancer drug, Gongwin said, adding that the company is to apply to conduct clinical trials in the US and Australia for PTS02, its adenoid cystic carcinoma drug, as well as PTS500, its treatment for malignant pleural effusion.

On Feb. 27, the company’s board approved a plan to raise NT$297 million (US$10.14 million) in capital through the issuance of 5.5 million new common shares.

Gongwin said it plans to reserve 10 percent of the new shares’ subscription rights for employees, with the remainder being made available to shareholders.

The company has set the price at NT$54 per share and the proceeds are to be used to boost its working capital and support future research and development, it said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

The company’s shares traded at NT$66.91 on Friday on the Taipei Exchange’s Emerging Stock Board.