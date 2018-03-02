Staff writer

AUTO PARTS

Cub sees net income drop

Cub Elecparts Inc (為升), which makes electric switches and electric sensors for cars, yesterday reported that net income last year decreased 9.3 percent year-on-year to NT$1.01 billion (US$34.45 million), with earnings per share (EPS) of NT$10, down from NT$12.14 the previous year. Gross margin also dropped by 1.04 percentage points to 53.25 percent, while revenue rose 3 percent to NT$3.52 billion, the company said. The company said its board has approved the distribution of a cash dividend of NT$8.8 per common share, with a payout ratio of 88 percent.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Holtek plans NT$4.1 payout

Holtek Semiconductor Inc (盛群半導體), the nation’s largest designer of microcontroller units for consumer electronics, yesterday said its board has approved a cash dividend of NT$4.1 per common share, representing a payout ratio of 100 percent based on last year’s EPS of NT$4.1. Based on yesterday’s closing share price of NT$81.7, Holtek’s proposed cash dividend translates into a dividend yield of 5.02 percent. The company is to hold an annual general meeting on May 28 in Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), where shareholders are to vote on the dividend proposal.

TEXTILES

Tah Tong banks on land sale

Tah Tong Textile Co Ltd (大東紡織), which makes yarns and fabrics, expects to book a real-estate disposal gain of NT$1.1 billion in the second quarter of this year at the earliest from the sale of a plot of land in Taichung, the company said yesterday in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Tah Tong said it would sell the land for NT$1.9 billion to a subsidiary of Yi Jinn Industrial Co Ltd (宜進), another Taiwanese yarn maker. The gain from the sale would be used to replenish operating capital and repay bank debts, it said. Tah Tong chairman Steven Chen (陳修忠) said the sale, coupled with expanded production at the company’s Vietnamese plant, would help it swing into profit this year.

SHIPPING

Evergreen goes paperless

Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運), Taiwan’s largest container shipping company, yesterday announced that it has upgraded to a paperless bill of lading and dispatch documentation system by partnering with London-headquartered software solutions provider Bolero International Ltd. The system enhances connectivity for exporters and importers with banks, insurers, regulators, customs and port authorities, Evergreen said in a statement. It is expected to speed up cash flow and processing times, while helping to avoid loss, fraudulent copying and errors that are associated with paper documents, as well as provide encrypted data transmission, it said.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Marketech decides dividend

Marketech International Corp (帆宣系統科技), which provides facility engineering and equipment to semiconductor and flat-panel manufacturers, on Wednesday said its board has approved a cash dividend of NT$2.5, based on last year’s EPS of NT$3.77 — its highest in 13 years. Citing institutional investors’ estimates, the Chinese-language Commercial Times yesterday said Marketech’s EPS might top NT$4 and reach a high of NT$4.5 this year, as the firm’s orders on hand for this year have exceeded NT$16 billion and it has tapped into related equipment supply chains with organic LED panels and ultraviolet lithography systems.