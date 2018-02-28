Staff writer, with CNA

STOCK MARKET

TAIEX lower on MSCI review

The latest quarterly index review by MSCI Inc, which cut Taiwan’s weighting on two of its indices, prompted investors to shift to the sell side before the adjustments took effect after the market closed yesterday, dealers said. The TAIEX closed down 21.23 points, or 0.2 percent, at the day’s low of 10,815.47 as investors also locked in gains built earlier in the session after the main board breached 10,900 points and approached the critical 11,000-point level, dealers added. Turnover on the main bourse totaled NT$135.67 billion (US$4.64 billion) yesterday, compared with NT$120.08 billion on Monday.

PROPERTY

Sinyi makes ethical list

Sinyi Realty Inc (信義房屋) has been designated one of the world’s most ethical companies by the Ethisphere Institute, making it the first Taiwanese company to receive the honor. The Ethisphere Institute, a US-based organization that defines and measures corporate ethical standards, included Sinyi among the 135 companies in its 12th annual list of the “World’s Most Ethical Companies,” which was published on Feb. 12. Sinyi Realty spokesman Howard Chou (周莊雲) said “trust and loyalty” have always been the company’s main values and have guided its daily operations for many years.

CERAMICS

Cash dividend announced

Advanced Ceramic X Corp (璟德電子), a manufacturer of high-frequency components and modules, on Monday announced it is to distribute a cash dividend of NT$10.9 per share after the company reported earnings per share of NT$12.15 for last year. The distribution represents a payout ratio of 89.71 percent. The company’s net profit increased 4 percent year-on-year to NT$839 million last year on revenue of NT$1.96 billion and gross margin of 62.95 percent. The company’s annual earnings for last year exceeded its paid-in capital for the third consecutive year.

FITNESS

Dyaco facing financial loss

Fitness equipment supplier Dyaco International Inc (岱宇國際) on Monday announced that it is evaluating potential financial losses after one of its clients, New Level UK Ltd, entered administration. Dyaco said shipments to the British firm accounted for 1.5 percent of its total sales last year and as of Monday, New Level UK owed the company US$3.64 million in account receivables, according to a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Jih Sun Securities Investment Consulting Co (日盛投顧) yesterday said in a note that if the account receivables are not collected and must be written off, it would erode Dyaco’s earnings by NT$1.18 per share.

BANKING

CTBC five-year plan on track

Credit Suisse Group AG said the macroeconomic environment is highly supportive for CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控) to execute its second five-year plan that aims to raise its banking unit’s overseas profit mix to 50 percent from last year’s 40 percent and grow its total life insurance assets to NT$2.5 trillion from NT$1.2 trillion. “The plan will further shape CTBC’s business mix from a domestic and consumer bank-focused conglomerate into three equally-split divisions of a domestic banking unit, an overseas banking unit and a life insurance business,” Credit Suisse said in a client note yesterday. Moreover, it would see the life insurance business contribute more than 50 percent of asset growth in the next five years, it added.