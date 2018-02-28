Economic pact with Paraguay effective today

Staff writer, with CNA

An economic cooperation agreement between Taiwan and Paraguay that was signed in the middle of last year is to take effect today, introducing tariff cuts that are expected to save Taiwanese exporters about US$900,000 a year, the Bureau of Foreign Trade said yesterday.

Under the bilateral agreement, Paraguay is to lower tariffs on 19 Taiwanese products, including sporting equipment and ink, while Taiwan is to reduce import duties on 54 products from Paraguay, such as beef, fruit juice and pet food.

Tariffs are to be removed entirely on five categories of the 19 Taiwanese products listed in the agreement, including solid sodium hydroxide, polyethylene terephthalate and nonionic surface-active agents, which were subject to between 8 and 16 percent import duties in Paraguay, the bureau said.

As for the other 14 Taiwanese items, the import tariffs are to be lowered from between 18 and 35 percent to between 4 and 18 percent, the bureau said.

Meanwhile, tariffs are to be removed on 52 products from Paraguay, including pet food and sports shoes, and lowered to zero on milk powder and plywood over the next five to six years, the bureau said.

The import duty cuts would cost Taiwan about NT$35.51 million (US$1.21 million) a year, the bureau said.

Last year, Taiwan’s exports worldwide totaled US$317.39 billion and its imports were US$259.51 billion, with Paraguay accounting for US$35.86 million and US$39.87 million respectively, the bureau’s data showed.

The bilateral Agreement on Economic Cooperation was signed in Taipei on July 12 last year.