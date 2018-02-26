Staff writer

RETAIL

PCSC plans record payout

President Chain Store Corp (PCSC, 統一超商), the nation’s largest convenience store operator, on Friday said its board has proposed distributing a NT$25 cash dividend, the highest-ever in its history, thanks to its share sale in President Starbucks Coffee Shanghai Corp (上海統一星巴克咖啡). The proposed cash dividend for last year is higher than the NT$8 for 2016. The sale of a 30 percent stake in Shanghai Starbucks to the US coffee giant is estimated to allow President Chain to book disposal gains of NT$21.07 billion (US$718.9 million), or NT$20.26 per share, local media reported.

ELECTRONICS

Walsin approves dividend

Power cable manufacturer Walsin Lihwa Corp (華新麗華) on Friday said its board has approved the distribution of a cash dividend of NT$1 per common share, based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$1.97. The proposal, which represents a payout ratio of 50.76 percent, still needs approval from shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting scheduled for May 25. Based on the company’s stock price of NT$16.9 on Friday, it is equivalent to a dividend yield of 5.92 percent. Walsin Lihwa reported net profit of NT$6.56 billion last year, on revenue of NT$167.79 billion.

ELECTRONICS

CHPT chairman to retire

Chunghwa Precision Test Technology Co (CHPT, 中華精測), the nation’s largest provider of probe card testing services, on Thursday said its board has approved the retirement of company chairman Li Shih-cin (李世欽). Li would depart from his position on Sunday, the company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) executive vice president Huang Hsiu-gu (黃秀谷) is to fill Li’s vacancy.