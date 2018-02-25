Agencies

CHINA

Property market cools down

China’s home prices rose in fewer cities last month as the government persisted with an almost two-year campaign to cool the market. New home prices, excluding government-subsidized housing, climbed in 52 of 70 cities tracked, compared with 57 in December last year, the National Bureau of Statistics said Saturday. Prices fell in 13 cities from the previous month and were unchanged in five. Last month, Beijing’s new home prices rose 0.2 percent month-on-month, while Shanghai and Guangzhou prices fell 0.4 percent and the market in Shenzhen was unchanged, data showed.

RUSSIA

S&P raises debt rating

Standard and Poor’s (S&P) Global Ratings on Friday raised the nation’s sovereign debt rating a notch, saying that Moscow had shown fiscal restraint while managing international sanctions and falling commodity prices. The move to “BBB-” with a stable outlook coincided with Friday’s decision by Fitch to affirm its rating for Russia at “BBB-” as well, although with a positive outlook. The economy is expected to grow 1.8 percent this year, S&P said in a statement.

BRAZIL

Fitch downgrades debt

Fitch Ratings on Friday again cut the nation’s sovereign debt rating, sending it deeper into junk status after the government gave up on attempts to get approval for pension reforms. The long-term foreign currency issuer default rating was cut below investment grade, from “BB” to “BB-.” The rating outlook was revised from negative to stable, Fitch said in a statement.

GERMANY

Budget hits record surplus

The government saw a record budget surplus last year thanks to unbroken economic growth. The Federal Statistical Office on Friday said that public treasuries received 36.6 billion euros (US$45 billion) more than they spent last year. Strong export-driven growth has boosted tax revenue, with the nation’s GDP rising a further 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter of last year compared with the previous three months. Economists predict that Germany’s economy will grow 2.4 percent this year.

CARMAKERS

BMW recalls dirty diesels

BMW AG on Friday recalled 11,700 diesel cars for a software update, after reports it had admitted to authorities that they released more harmful emissions on the road than in the lab. BMW “noticed during internal testing that correctly programmed software was wrongly used in a few models that were not compatible,” the group said in a statement. “Niche motor variants of an already discontinued generation of the 5-series and 7-series built between 2012 and 2017” were affected, it said.

CONSUMER PRODUCTS

General Mills looks to pets

US food conglomerate General Mills Inc is adding dogs and cats to its portfolio, in an US$8 billion deal to acquire natural pet food company Blue Buffalo Co Ltd, the companies said on Friday. The maker of Cheerios cereal and home of the Pillsbury Doughboy said the acquisition gives the company a way into a growing US$30 billion market for pet food. The deal is expected to be finalized by late May, it said.