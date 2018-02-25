Asian shares recover on better market sentiment

Reuters

Hong Kong stocks rose on Friday, capping a Lunar New Year holiday-shortened trading week, as main indices managed to recover much of the damage done during the rout earlier this month.

The MSCI Asia-Pacific index on Friday rose 1.2 percent to 178.13, up 0.9 percent from last week’s 176.56.

The weighted index on the Taiwan Stock Exchange ended up 132.17 points, or 1.24 percent, at 10,794.55. The TAIEX rose 3.6 percent from Wednesday’s 10,421.09.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index on Friday rose 1 percent to 31,267.17, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.7 percent to 12,735.06.

The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 2.2 percent, while the IT sector rose 1.32 percent, the financial sector was 0.91 percent higher and the property sector rose 1.47 percent.

The top gainer on Hang Seng was Country Garden Holdings Co (碧桂園), up 6.21 percent, while the biggest loser was Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd (舜宇光學), which was down 1.71 percent.

The top gainers among H-shares were China Merchants Bank Co (招商銀行), up 3.86 percent, followed by China Minsheng Banking Corp (中國民生銀行), up 3.62 percent, and China Communications Construction Co (中國交通建設), up 3.41 percent.

The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were BYD Co (比亞迪), which was down 0.48 percent, China Telecom Corp (中國電信), which fell 0.6 percent, and China Construction Bank Corp (中國建設銀行) down 0.8 percent.

About 1.72 billion shares were traded on the Hang Seng on Friday, about 55.4 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 3.10 billion shares a day.

The volume traded in the previous trading session was 2.47 billion.

At close, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 27.36 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

The price-to-earnings ratio of the Hang Seng index was 13.64 as of the last full trading day, while the dividend yield was 2.8 percent.

Japan’s Nikkei on Friday closed up 0.72 percent and TOPIX rose 0.8 percent.

South Korea’s KOSPI rose 1.5 percent and Australia’s S&P/ASX200 Index gained 0.8 percent.

Additional reporting by CNA and Bloomberg