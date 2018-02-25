The car of the future might come with pop-up ads

By Gabrielle Coppola and David Welch / Bloomberg

Picture this: You are driving home from work, contemplating what to make for dinner, and as you idle at a red light near your neighborhood pizzeria, an ad offering US$5 off a pepperoni pie pops up on your dashboard screen.

Are you annoyed that your car is trying to sell you something, or pleasantly persuaded?

Telenav Inc, a company developing in-car advertising software, is betting you will not mind much. Car companies — looking to earn some extra money — hope so, too.

Automakers have been installing wireless connections in vehicles and collecting data for decades.

However, the sheer volume of software and sensors in new vehicles, combined with artificial intelligence that can sift through data at ever-quickening speeds, means new services and revenue streams are quickly emerging.

The big question for US automakers is whether they can profit off all the driver data they are capable of collecting without alienating people or risking backlash from Washington.

“Carmakers recognize they’re fighting a war over customer data,” said Roger Lanctot, who works with automakers on data monetization as a consultant for Strategy Analytics. “Your driving behavior, location has monetary value, not unlike your search activity.”

Automakers’ ultimate objective is to build a database of consumer preferences that could be aggregated and sold to outside vendors for marketing purposes, much like Alphabet Inc’s Google and Facebook Inc do, Lanctot said.

Auto executives say that data crunching will allow them to build a better driving experience — enabling cars to predict flat tires, find a parking space or charging station, or alert city managers to dangerous intersections where there are frequent accidents.

Data collection could even help shield drivers from crime, Ford Motor Co chief executive officer Jim Hackett said last month at the CES technology trade show.

“If a robber got in the car and took off, would you want us to know where that robber went to catch him?” Hackett asked the audience during a keynote in Las Vegas. “Are you willing to trade that?”

It was hardly a hypothetical question. Car companies are betting if they offer you the right carrot — discounted car insurance, a coupon at the gas pump — you will share your data without blinking, just as you do when you post on Facebook or type a query into a Google search.

“The benefit there is hopefully an improved relationship, so we know you better, we understand you better and we’re able to deliver better services to you,” Ford’s executive director for connected vehicles and services Don Butler said in an interview in Las Vegas.

The potential to share data — both anonymized and personalized — with third parties represents the biggest opportunity, Butler said.

Like most auto executives, he is quick to point out that customers will have the choice to opt in to services that require sharing information, such as their location or driving habits.

Of course, not all drivers might understand what privacy rights they are signing away.

A US Government Accountability Office report published in July last year found none of the 13 automakers in the study that collected data from connected vehicles had easy-to-read privacy notices and most do not explain data sharing and use practices.

The US Federal Trade Commission has jurisdiction over consumer data and privacy, but there are no specific rules for the auto industry, said Lauren Smith, a policy lawyer at the non-profit Future of Privacy Forum.