Taiwanese firms seeking AI talent

Staff writer, with CNA

People with skills in developing artificial intelligence (AI) are in high demand in Taiwan, with an online job bank reporting up to 6,000 openings for such jobs in the local market.

Online recruitment agency 104 Job Bank on Thursday revealed the findings of its comprehensive analysis of the AI market in Taiwan, which shows a conservative estimate of 6,000 AI-related jobs listed on its job search platform.

The figure marks a 100 percent increase over the past three years, showing the focus that has been placed on AI development by Taiwanese companies as use of the technology has become more widespread since 2016.

As AI transitions from research laboratories to the marketplace, there is an urgent need by companies for data scientists, algorithm engineers and robotics engineers who can work on developing AI, job bank head of data analysis Lu Cheng-yu (呂承諭) said.

The urgency of the demand is evident in the high compensation that these companies are willing to offer AI-related talent that they hire.

The job bank found that data scientists on average earn an annual salary of NT$1.22 million (US$41,630), while algorithm engineers enjoy an annual salary of NT$880,000 and robotics engineers NT$830,000.

With such high paychecks, data scientists are required to have at least a master’s degree in a relevant field, with a wide range of knowledge in computer science, physics, finance and even psychology, Lu said.

AI requires both hard and soft skills, so it is a field that is not exclusive to those with an engineering background, he added.