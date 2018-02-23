Agencies

AEROSPACE

UTC eyes segment spin-off

Aero parts maker United Technologies Corp is exploring a breakup of its business portfolio, including jet engines, elevators and air conditioners, chief executive Greg Hayes said at an investor conference in Miami on Wednesday. Hayes said the company would decide on whether UTC would be a more “valuable property together” or “better off in three separate businesses” by the end of this year. If the company were to split, its aerospace business would have about US$45 billion to US$50 billion in sales, the Otis elevator unit would have about US$12 billion to US$13 billion, and the climate-control business would have about US$17 billion to US$18 billion, he said.

INSURANCE

Health insurance buoys AXA

French insurer AXA SA yesterday said its profit last year rose strongly, driven primarily by its health insurance division. The health insurance division “was our fastest growing business last year, with revenue and earnings growing at 6 percent and 11 percent respectively,” chief executive Thomas Buberl said in a statement. AXA said group net profit grew by 7 percent to 6.2 billion euros (US$7.6 billion) last year. Underlying profit was up 6 percent at 6.5 billion euros, while revenue slipped by 2 percent to 98.5 billion euros, the firm said.

AIRLINES

Qantas announces buyback

Qantas Airways Ltd yesterday posted a bumper 17.9 percent jump in interim net profit and announced a share buyback, while outlining plans to create one of the southern hemisphere’s biggest pilot academies. The Australian carrier’s result came in at A$607 million (US$473.79 million), with a strong performance from its domestic arm boosting the bottom line. Underlying profit before tax, which strips out one-time costs, was the highest in its history at A$976 million in the second half of last year. The airline declared a final dividend of A$0.07 and announced an on-market share buyback of A$378 million.

SOUTH KOREA

Household debt hits record

The nation’s household debt rose to a new record last year, even as the government tightened lending terms to cool the property market. Household debt including credit purchases rose to 1,450.9 trillion won (US$1.3 trillion) at the end of December, up 8.1 percent from the previous year, a statement from the Bank of Korea said. Banks accounted for about half of the increase in lending to households in the fourth quarter, while other financial institutions such as insurers and Korea Housing Finance Corp accounted for more than one-third. Purchases on credit such as credit cards accounted for 8.9 percent.

CHAD

Glencore loan restructured

The nation on Wednesday announced it had struck a deal with Swiss mining giant Glencore PLC to restructure debt of more than US$1 billion from a cash-for-crude-oil loan. The poverty-stricken West African nation’s state oil company borrowed nearly US$1.45 billion from Glencore in 2014, with the backing of four banks. The deal includes a “two-year grace period” for the nation to repay its debt, a 12-year extension of debt maturity and a reduction of the interest rate from 7.5 percent to 2 percent. It is also to involve the total supply from the nation’s refinery near the capital, N’Djamena.