S Korea, five nations ink FTA

South Korea yesterday signed a free-trade agreement (FTA) with five Central American countries, even as Seoul and Washington spar over their free-trade pact. South Korean Minister for Trade Kim Hyun-chong signed the agreement with the economic ministers of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama, a South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy spokeswoman said. The treaty, which is to take effect in each country as it ratifies it, would also provide the world’s 11th-largest economy with a “third route” to the US in the face of mounting trade protectionism in Washington, the ministry said. South Korea and the US have begun talks on renegotiating their trade agreement at Washington’s demand.

Glencore posts stellar profits

Glencore PLC delivered a bumper set of results as earnings jumped at its powerhouse marketing business, bolstered by metals and mining trading. The Swiss commodity trader and miner reported record annual profit, cut net debt by about one-third and said it would pay US$2.9 billion in dividends this year, well above its minimum pledged payout. The firm headed by billionaire Ivan Glasenberg delivered the best trading results since the commodities super-cycle peak in 2008, with earnings before interest and taxes of US$3 billion. That was up 10 percent from 2016 on a like-for-like basis. Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes more than doubled to US$8.55 billion. That missed an average analyst estimate of US$8.86 billion, as Glencore’s positive results were tempered by rising costs and the weaker US dollar against currencies such as the South African rand and Australian dollar.

Walmart misses projections

Walmart Inc reported a lower-than-expected fourth-quarter profit and wrestled with slower e-commerce sales during the busiest time of the year, signs that underscore the company’s challenges in a fiercely competitive landscape. The mixed results reflect Walmart’s continued obstacles to fight online leader Amazon.com Inc, even as it makes huge investments in both its digital business and stores, which are eating into profits. E-commerce sales growth in its US business slowed to 23 percent in the fourth quarter, from 50 percent in the third quarter. Walmart blamed the bulk of the slowdown to its acquisition of online retailer Jet.com a year earlier. Walmart earned US$2.17 billion, or US$0.73 per share, in the three-month period ended Jan. 31. That compared with US$3.76 billion, or US$1.22 per share, a year earlier.

Economy on growth track

After a month in which economic momentum slowed, the country is still on track for the fastest quarterly growth in seven years. Europe’s largest economy is heading for an expansion of 0.9 percent in the first quarter, IHS Markit Ltd economist Phil Smith said. A drop in this month’s composite purchasing managers’ index to 57.4, from 59 last month, does not change the fact that the country’s private sector is growing at a “robust pace,” he said. While the economy continues to boom, companies are increasingly facing bottlenecks amid healthy demand from within the country, European neighbors and trading partners worldwide. Output, employment and new orders all rose at a slower pace this month, although business confidence surged to the highest level since records began in mid-2012, IHS Markit said in a report.