Wellington unveils text of revised Pacific trade deal

AFP, WELLINGTON

Details of a revamped cross-Pacific pact aimed at slashing trade barriers were released yesterday, amid a renewed push for the US to rejoin the 11-nation deal.

New Zealand unveiled the official text of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), which had to be redrawn after US President Donald Trump rejected it last year just days after assuming office.

New Zealand Minister of Trade David Parker said making the pact — formerly known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) — public would allow better scrutiny before it is formally signed in Santiago, Chile, on March 8.

“New Zealand has been working hard to see the text made public as quickly as possible,” Parker said, adding that changes to the original document included the suspension of 22 items relating to areas such as intellectual property and taxpayer subsidized medicine.

Australian Minister of Trade Steve Ciobo said the landmark agreement would eliminate more than 98 percent of tariffs in a trade zone with a combined GDP of about US$13 trillion.

“The [Australian Prime Minister Malcolm] Turnbull government wants to see this landmark agreement enter into force as soon as possible so Australian farmers, businesses and manufactures can enjoy its benefits,” he said.

The 11 CPTPP countries are Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam. Together they account for about 13.5 percent of the global economy.

However, that figure would be closer to 40 percent if the US was included, an outcome some lawmakers in Trump’s own Republican Party are reportedly pushing for.

The Washington Post on Tuesday said that 25 Republican senators had written to Trump urging a rethink.

“We encourage you to work aggressively to secure reforms that would allow the United States to join the agreement,” they wrote in a letter cited by the newspaper.

“Increased economic engagement with the 11 nations currently in TPP has the potential to substantially improve the competitiveness of US businesses, support millions of US jobs, increase US exports, increase wages, fully unleash America’s energy potential and benefit consumers,” they said.