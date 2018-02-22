Stormy weather benefits auto parts maker Tong Yang

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

Auto parts supplier Tong Yang Industry Co (東陽實業) yesterday posted a pre-tax profit of NT$247 million (US$8.45 million) for last month, the second-highest January earnings in the company’s history.

That figure represented an increase of 23 percent from NT$201 million in January last year, with pre-tax earnings per share rising to NT$0.4 from NT$0.32, a company filing showed.

Revenue grew 15.33 percent year-on-year to NT$2.22 billion from NT$1.93 billion, it said.

The world’s largest supplier of aftermarket (AM) automobile plastic components attributed the earnings growth mainly to robust demand during the peak season — when stormy weather boosts orders for replacement parts.

The company was optimistic about revenue this quarter, saying that its new products featuring ecofriendly waterborne coating should further stimulate AM sales, it said in a statement.

As for its original equipment manufacturing (OEM) business, Tong Yang expects electroplated products to drive sales growth in the coming months, thanks to its capacity expansion.

The company’s new electroplating line — which is capable of producing 480,000 units of electroplated OEM components per year — should help secure more orders from global clients, it said.

Tong Yang also expects sales from its China-based subsidiaries to continue growting this year, as it plans to increase capacity at its joint-venture factories in Qingdao and Tianjin.

The Tainan-headquartered company operates 15 plants in China that manufacture OEM auto components for Chinese car brands, data showed.

Tong Yang shares gained 2.32 percent in Taipei trading to close at NT$52.90 on the main board.