Bloomberg

SWITZERLAND

Holiday boosts watch exports

The country’s watch exports started the year with the strongest growth in more than five years, buoyed by strong demand for high-end timepieces in Asia and a later Lunar New Year. Shipments last month rose 13 percent to 1.6 billion francs (US$1.7 billion), the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry said yesterday. That is the biggest jump since October 2012 and the ninth consecutive month of gains. The numbers follow the first annual gain since 2014. Exports were lifted by orders for Lunar New Year, which occurred a month later this year than last year. A rekindled appetite for luxury timepieces in China and Hong Kong have led a rebound from the longest slump on record, which was caused by a Chinese crackdown on corruption, terrorist attacks in Europe and the rise of the smartwatch.

INDIA

Software sector to grow 9%

The nation’s software services industry expects growth of as much as 9 percent in fiscal 2019 as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and its peers strengthen automation and adapt to the rapid onset of digital technologies. Sales are expected to rise 7 to 9 percent in constant currency terms in the fiscal year ending in March next year, the National Association of Software and Services Companies said yesterday at its annual meeting in Hyderabad. In the current financial year, revenue from the industry is expected to rise 7.8 percent to US$167 billion. The IT industry, led by Tata, is groping for a new business model as automation and artificial intelligence upends decades of billing customers for hourly work.

AUTOMAKERS

Toyota to cut rare earth use

Toyota Motor Corp is readying electric motors that include as much as 50 percent less rare earths amid concern of a supply crunch as automakers race to expand their electric-vehicle lineups. Asia’s biggest automaker has developed a magnet for the motors that as much as halves the use of a rare earth called neodymium, and eliminates the use of others called terbium and dysprosium, the company said at a briefing in Tokyo yesterday. In their place, Toyota is to use the rare earths lanthanum and cerium, which cost 20 times less than neodymium. Toyota sees demand for neodymium exceeding supply from 2025, by which time it intends to be offering an electrified version of every vehicle in its lineup. By 2030, Toyota aims to sell 5.5 million electrified vehicles — including 1 million wholly battery or hydrogen-powered cars — accounting for half of its projected deliveries.

SINGAPORE

Tax hike said to aim equity

The city-state’s tax increase on home purchases exceeding S$1 million (US$758,960) is aimed at making duties more equitable rather than imposing an additional property curb, Minister of Industry S. Iswaran said. Stamp duty on the portion of a property’s price above S$1 million was raised yesterday from 3 to 4 percent, after the government announced the move on Monday. Home prices have rebounded in the past two quarters, prompting aggressive land bids from developers as the market shrugged off cooling measures ranging from additional taxes to limits on loans to emerge from a four-year slump. Collective apartment sales for redevelopment in the first two months of this year totaled more than S$3.1 billion, almost double the S$1.66 billion seen in same period during the last en-bloc market peak in 2007, Nomura analyst Min Chow Sai wrote in a note on Monday.