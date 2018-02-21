Start-up takes on Google on car data

Bloomberg

The road to profits is paved with good data.

Every hour, a modern car processes about 25 gigabytes of information — the equivalent of about seven full-length high-definition movies — on everything from engine temperature and tire pressure to what is playing on the radio. For automakers, the question is how to turn that into revenue.

An Israeli start-up claims to have the answer.

Otonomo, which yesterday announced US$3 million in funding from NTT Docomo Ventures Inc, has spent the past three years figuring out how to collect, package and sell such data to insurers, retailers, city planners and others willing to pay for it.

In return, it takes a percentage of sales — similar to how Apple Inc and Google operate their app stores. More than 2 million cars are already on Otonomo’s platform, a number that it has said would reach 5 million by year’s end.

“There is one simple rule with marketplaces all across the board — one takes 80 percent and the rest are left with 20 [percent],” Otonomo chief executive officer and cofounder Ben Volkow said. “The way to become that one is to get as many cars on the platform as fast as possible and become dominant.”

Daimler AG last year said that it was testing the start-up’s cloud-based platform.

Otonomo said it was planning to unveil a commercial pilot agreement with a Japanese auto manufacturer within three months.

The Herzliya, Israel-based company said 10 automakers and 11 auto-related companies are providing data in pilot programs.

Including NTT Docomo Ventures’ investment, Otonomo has raised about US$41 million in funding. Previous backers include Bessemer Venture Partners and Dell Technologies Capital.

The market for automotive connectivity services will be worth US$750 billion by 2030, McKinsey & Co has said.

While automakers have poured billions into developing connected cars, they are concerned Google and other software-driven companies will control the flow of profits.

Toyota Motor Corp president Akio Toyoda has said that connected car data could be the automaker’s biggest potential source of new revenue and is building its own telematics system.

“It really is a necessary and lucrative angle,” Bloomberg Intelligence auto analyst Kevin Tynan said. “The strength of this approach is that Otonomo itself doesn’t monetize the data, they merely gather, aggregate and process it. And there will be more and more of it as the industry tries to achieve profitable self-driving and ride-share business models.”

Otonomo has developed technology to make it easier to distribute and use connected car data by securing, anonymizing, standardizing and aggregating information within a labyrinth of regional regulations.

Insurers were one of the earliest buyers of data on Otonomo’s marketplace.