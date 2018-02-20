Agencies

ISRAEL

Bezeq executives arrested

Police made arrests on Sunday that included senior executives from Bezeq, the country’s largest telecom group, after the Israel Securities Authority uncovered new information during an investigation into the company over possible fraud and financial reporting offenses. Israeli media reported that investigators were looking into allegations that Bezeq received benefits in return for enabling favorable media coverage of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. A spokesman for Netanyahu denied the allegations. Bezeq had no additional information on the new investigation, a company statement said.

AUTOMOTIVE

Takata bankruptcy plan okayed

A Delaware judge has approved the bankruptcy reorganization plan submitted by Japanese auto-parts supplier Takata Corp. Following a hearing on Friday last week, the judge said there was substantial and sufficient support from creditors to merit plan approval. The ruling comes after Takata reached a settlement last week with creditor groups representing current and future victims of the company’s lethally defective air bags. Takata was forced into bankruptcy last year, after the faulty inflators prompted the largest automotive recall in US history. Under the plan, Takata is to sell most of its non-air bag assets to a Chinese-owned rival for US$1.6 billion.

UNITED KINGDOM

EU trading friction to hit farms

Spare a thought for British farmers after the country’s exit from the EU. “Brexit will inevitably introduce friction to trading routes,” the House of Commons’ Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee said in a report calling for more funding to help food producers prepare and adopt policies. The EU is the UK’s biggest agricultural trading partner, accounting for 60 percent of Britain’s exports and 70 percent of its imports, the report said. If Britain leaves the EU without a free-trade agreement, its trade with the bloc would revert to WTO tariffs that are higher for agriculture than for other goods and services, it added.

VENEZUELA

Harvest sues former oil czar

Former oil czar Rafael Ramirez was on Friday sued by the Houston-based Harvest Natural Resources Inc, which alleges that he was behind demands for at least US$10 million in bribes to sign off on deals to sell its energy assets in Venezuela. Harvest said that starting in 2012 it refused an alleged US$10 million bribe demand from a Florida-based oil consultant who said he was acting on behalf of Ramirez, then-president of state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA) and Venezuelan oil minister. Harvest said that as a result of its refusal to pay up, Ramirez allegedly failed to approve its stake sale in a joint venture with PDVSA and the deal fell through. Ramirez on Friday denied asking for bribes.

INVESTMENT

Few act on market dip: survey

Only about 10 to 15 percent of investors took advantage of the recent market pullback to boost their equity allocations or put cash to work, UBS Group AG said, citing a survey of more than 1,000 high-net-worth individuals and business owners during the week of Feb. 5. Of the high-net-worth investors, 68 percent believe that now is a good time to buy equities, although 80 percent are keeping their cash holdings unchanged, according to the report dated on Feb. 14. Eighty percent think that markets are entering a period of higher volatility, although 84 percent say the dip was temporary and not indicative of a recession, it said.