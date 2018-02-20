Staff writer and agencies

E Ink to settle ongoing suits

E-paper display supplier E Ink Holdings Inc (元太科技) said its South Korean LCD subsidiary Hydis Technologies Co have accepted advice from the Seoul High Court to settle prolonged legal disputes with its former employees. The legal suits between Hydis and former employees of the South Korean firm over allegations of improper job cuts have been withdrawn, Hydis said in a company statement on Tuesday last week. The lawsuit for a damage request was also withdrawn, it said. The legal battles between Hydis and its former employees, including 58 workers from the manufacturing division and 15 equipment division workers, began after Hydis shut down factories and laid off almost all workers due to nonstop losses in 2015.

Fuel imports top exports

The nation logged a trade deficit last month, the first negative figure in eight months, as imports of fossil fuel overwhelmed revenue from exports, government data showed yesterday. The world’s third-largest economy registered a trade balance deficit of ￥943.4 billion (US$8.86 billion) last month, the first since May last year, the Ministry of Finance said. The market had expected a deficit of ￥1.02 trillion. Exports rose 12.2 percent to ￥6.086 trillion, but imports also rose 7.9 percent to ￥7.029 trillion.

Platinum firm to pay dividend

Anglo American Platinum Ltd declared its first dividend in six years after the world’s largest producer of the precious metal cut its net debt by 75 percent from a year earlier and more than doubled annual profit. The company, controlled by Anglo American PLC, is to pay 3.49 rands a share, resuming payouts halted in 2012 as it grappled with plunging platinum prices. Operational improvements and cost-cutting measures helped to boost earnings, the Johannesburg-based mining company said. “The hard work of the past five years has enabled us to today announce that we have reintroduced the dividend, establishing a payout ratio of 30 percent of headline earnings,” chief executive officer Chris Griffith said in the statement.

Reckitt ends stagnant sales

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC said it expects to bounce back from its worst year ever. The England-based maker of Durex condoms and Nurofen painkillers forecast that comparable sales are to rise by 2 to 3 percent this year, after the first 12-month period of stagnant sales in the company’s history. On that basis, sales were up 2 percent in the fourth quarter. The company is eyeing a comeback from a sour year marred by a cyberattack and lackluster demand for new products. Chief executive officer Rakesh Kapoor has moved to separate its home care and health businesses, sharpening his focus on brands such as Strepsils and Mucinex.

SEC questions firms’ assets

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has halted trading in three companies that claimed acquisitions of assets tied to cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies, saying that the agency had questions about their business operations and the value of their assets. Cherubim Interests Inc, PDX Partners Inc and Victura Construction Group Inc issued similar news releases saying that they had acquired the assets from a subsidiary of a private-equity investor, the SEC said in a statement on Friday last week.