CANADA

Taxes ‘remain competitive’

Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau said Canada’s tax rates remain competitive, even as a key business group recommends that his government follow US cuts. Morneau met on Friday with private-sector economists in Toronto ahead of his Feb. 27 budget. He said they discussed the impact of US tax changes, as well as the talks to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement. He reiterated his commitment to reducing Canada’s debt relative to the size of its GDP, but declined to say whether he would balance the budget.

INTERNET

Trio mull football bids

Amazon.com Inc, YouTube and Twitter Inc are all weighing bids for streaming rights to Thursday Night Football, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The three are bidding as much as hundreds of millions of US dollars for rights that will run for as long as five years, according to the people. The National Football League is getting help in the talks from 21st Century Fox Inc, which acquired the TV rights to the games through 2022.

INVESTMENT

JPMorgan eyeing ETF firms

JPMorgan Chase & Co is shopping around for an ETF business that would boost its presence in the US$3.5 trillion US exchange-traded products market, according to people familiar with the matter. The bank’s asset-management unit has had talks with the US business of ETF Securities, two of the people said. JPMorgan also spoke with Global X, though that firm entered into a deal this week to be purchased by South Korea’s Mirae Asset Management, the people said.

WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Clients told to move assets

Morgan Stanley on Friday told some of its international wealth-management clients to liquidate their accounts or shift to another financial institution within 30 days, citing a review of its international account policies. It was unclear what prompted Morgan Stanley’s change and how many people are affected, but the move involves only a small percentage of relatively small international accounts, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Morgan Stanley has been moving more wealthy clients into fee-based accounts priced on asset levels rather than activity.

CONGLOMERATES

Honeywell reveals boss’ pay

Honeywell International Inc on Friday disclosed that chief executive officer Darius Adamczyk’s US$16.5 million pay package for last year amounts to about 333 times more than what the company’s median employee earned, making it the first S&P 100 company to disclose the ratio. The firm said Adamczyk’s compensation for last year, which increased 60 percent from a year earlier, included US$1.41 million in salary and a US$5.72 million cash bonus. The median employee was paid US$50,296.

BEVERAGES

Long Blockchain off NASDAQ

The unprofitable beverage maker Long Blockchain Corp got a notice that its shares would be removed from the NASDAQ, according to a filing on Friday. Its market value has dropped back below the exchange’s US$35 million threshold after surging in December last year, when the company announced it was acquiring 1,000 bitcoin-mining machines and changing its name from Long Island Iced Tea Corp. Even if an appeal is granted, the firm will have to maintain its market value at US$35 million or more for at least 10 business days to remain listed after April 9, or face delisting.

ELECTRONICS

