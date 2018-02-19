Roche goes on shopping spree for tech start-ups

Bloomberg

For Roche Holding AG, collaborating with technology start-ups is no longer enough. Now it wants to own them.

The Swiss oncology giant bought three tech companies and joined forces with another in the past eight months as it seeks to take advantage of a flood of data from patients and clinical studies. The most recent deal, a US$1.9 billion takeover of Flatiron Health Inc, gives it a platform to comb through medical records, gene sequences and insurance claims to find out what cancer therapies work.

“Real-world data — and all the associated analytical tools, like machine learning — this is a field which will get very important for research and development” and eventually for reimbursement, Roche chief executive officer Severin Schwan said in an interview late last year. “We have made very conscious decisions to explore into this direction in a more strategic way, not just to stumble into it.”

Drugmakers and the insurers that decide whether therapies will be reimbursed are looking for evidence to guide both the development of new products and the use of treatments after they are approved. Roche’s Flatiron deal is a harbinger of more deals to come, especially in the demanding field of oncology, said Pierre Corby, a Paris-based analyst for Oddo & Cie.

“It’s more and more complicated in the space of oncology to find the right treatment for the right person,” Corby said by telephone. “Even very smart oncologists have difficulties right now finding the right treatments and the right doses.”

The Flatiron deal is expected to close in the first half of this year.

The New York-based health-data start-up was founded by Nat Turner and Zach Weinberg. Roche already owns almost 13 percent of Flatiron after leading a US$175 million funding round in 2016. The company has raised more than US$300 million from investors such as Google parent Alphabet Inc and First Round Capital.

Flatiron’s technology is also aimed at enabling doctors to look at how other patients fare with various therapies and use those results to customize treatment for patients with similar illnesses. These personalized approaches have become an important part of treating cancer, where therapies often have very different results in patients whose disease appears similar.

The pharma industry is increasingly turning to huge databases to gain understanding of complex interactions between drugs and organisms, and the overall impact that treatments have on the outcomes of health problems.

AstraZeneca PLC is ramping up its use of such real-world patient information to better understand the diseases it is aiming at, as well as study drugs in development, according to Ludovic Helfgott, the vice president of the drugmaker’s cardiovascular, metabolism and renal unit.

Analyzing data aggregated from patients’ medical records can help confirm or question observations from more rigorous randomized controlled trials, he said.

“You can have very quickly a massive amount of information that’s clinically relevant,” Helfgott said in an interview last month.

Meanwhile, Roche and General Electric Co’s health division made a deal last month to develop software to help oncologists make care decisions more quickly. In November last year, Roche bought Viewics Inc, an analytics company that helps laboratories parse data to make business strategy decisions. And in June, Roche acquired mySugr, an app that helps people with diabetes track their blood glucose levels.