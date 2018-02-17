Agencies

CONGLOMERATES

GE to sell non-US lighting

General Electric Co (GE) has reached an agreement to sell its overseas lighting operations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Turkey, the conglomerate said on Thursday. The US group reached an agreement with former executive Joerg Bauer for an undisclosed amount, a spokesperson told AFP by e-mail. Bauer was most recently head of GE in Hungary — the company’s headquarters for its lighting business in the regions being acquired.

INTERNET

Google offers to buy Xively

Google said it plans to acquire Xively, a unit of LogMeIn Inc, in a bid to capture sales from businesses that manage a growing number of devices connected to the Internet. The Internet giant agreed to pay US$50 million for the business, which generated US$3 million in revenue during the most recent quarter, LogMeIn said on Thursday on a conference call. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter and 45 Xively employees are joining Google.

TECHNOLOGY

Character crashes Apples

Apple Inc said on Thursday a bug in some versions of its operating systems is causing its devices to crash when a single character in Telugu, an Indian language, is sent to the device or typed in text editor. The company was working on a fix for the iOS 11, the macOS High Sierra, watchOS 4 and tvOS 11 versions that the bug affects, an Apple spokesperson said. The company said older versions were not affected by the bug.

BANKING

Bancorp pays settlement

US Bancorp is paying US$613 million to settle allegations the bank had poor controls against money laundering, which put the bank repeatedly at risk of being used as a conduit for criminals. The Minneapolis-based bank will pay US$453 million to the US Treasury through the Southern District of New York; US$70 million to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, a government agency tasked with handling money laundering cases; US$15 million to the Federal Reserve; and US$75 million to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

OIL

OPEC plans partnerships

Oil cartel OPEC aims to agree on a longer-term partnership with non-member producers by the end of the year, United Arab Emirates (UAE) Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei told local media on Thursday. Al-Mazrouei, who currently holds the rotating OPEC presidency on behalf of the UAE, says putting a “draft charter” in place by the end of this year is a goal of his government, in an interview published by The National. The objective, the minister said, is “for this group to stay together for a longer time.”

INTERNET

EU warns Web titans

EU Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova told Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc and Google on Thursday to do more to bring their user terms in line with EU law, saying proposals submitted by the tech giants were considered insufficient. The EU executive and consumer protection authorities said the three companies have only partially addressed concerns over their liability and how users are informed about content removal or contract terminations. The authorities across the bloc, who requested the changes last year, have the power to issue fines if the companies fail to comply.

UNITED STATES

Factory output unchanged

US factory output was unchanged last month for the second straight month after three months of healthy gains. The US Federal Reserve said on Thursday that production fell in wood products, aircraft and a category including concrete and glass. Yet factories also cranked out more cars and computers. Overall industrial production, which includes mines and utilities, slipped 0.1 percent. Mining production fell 1 percent, while utility output climbed 0.6 percent, Fed data showed.