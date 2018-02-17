Billionaire jeweler’s offices raided

AFP, MUMBAI

Indian investigators on Thursday raided the premises of a billionaire jeweler accused of defrauding one of the country’s biggest banks amid reports he and his family have left the country.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers searched the Mumbai offices of Nirav Modi after he was accused of cheating state-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) of 2.8 billion rupees (US$43.8 million).

Footage broadcast on Indian television news channels showed officers entering one of Modi’s jewelry showrooms in India’s financial capital.

Investigators searched four locations in Mumbai, including Modi’s home, as well as stores in New Delhi and Surat, India’s diamond trading hub, according to an ED directive being shared by journalists on WhatsApp.

Modi is one of India’s richest men. He is worth US$1.73 billion according to Forbes, placing him 85th on India’s rich list.

The 47-year-old is the founder of jewelry giant Firestar Diamond. His high-end Nirav Modi brand has stores in several of the world’s major cities.

Thursday’s raids came a day after the ED registered a money laundering case against Modi and a few others, including members of his family, a business associate and two employees of PNB.

It followed PNB’s complaint last month to India’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that it had been defrauded of 2.8 billion rupees.

The bank, India’s second-largest state-owned lender, announced on Wednesday that it had also detected fraud of almost US$1.8 billion at a single branch in Mumbai, sending its shares to close down almost 12 percent on Thursday.

It made fresh allegations against Modi to the CBI, according to PTI.

The news agency, citing officials, reported on Thursday that Modi and his family had left India in early January, before the bank detected either of the two fraud cases.

It reported that Modi and his brother left on Jan. 1.

The officials added that Modi’s wife and Mehul Choksi, his uncle and business partner, left on Jan. 6. All are being investigated by the CBI.

Late last month, shortly before the fraud allegations were made, Modi was photographed alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The two are not related.

Cabinet minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Nirav Modi was not part of the prime minister’s delegation at the global gathering in Switzerland.

“He went to Davos on his own. He joined a photograph of Indian businessmen. In no way does it show any connection,” Prasad told reporters.

Modi, the third generation of his family to go into the diamond trade, has not commented on the allegations. Firestar Diamond has previously said the earlier case was not connected to the company.