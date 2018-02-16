Wolrd Business Quick Take

Agencies

AUTOMAKERS

EU market sees upswing

Europe’s car market opened the year with a 6.8 percent sales upswing last month, building on the 10-year high reached last year as the region’s economy expanded. Registrations for the month advanced to 1.29 million vehicles, the Brussels-based European Automobile Manufacturers Association said yesterday in a statement. Almost all the companies posted gains, led by the largest, Germany’s Volkswagen AG. Two of western Europe’s largest markets led the sales gains: Germany was up 12 percent, while Spain advanced 20 percent.

EMPLOYMENT

Australia beats forecast

Australian employment edged higher in the first month of the year, despite a plunge in full-time jobs, suggesting the central bank is likely to keep interest rates on hold. Jobs rose 16,000 from December last year, compared with economists’ forecast 15,000 gain, according to data released yesterday. The unemployment rate fell to 5.5 percent from a revised 5.6 percent for December, while full-time jobs dropped 49,800, the first decline since September last year, the data showed.

ECONOMY

US inflation up sharply

US consumer inflation jumped sharply in the first month of this year, with one key measure posting its highest increase in a year, the government reported on Wednesday. The consumer price index, which tracks the costs of household goods and services, rose 0.5 percent last month, overshooting analysts expectations, according to the Labor Department’s closely watched monthly report. The core index, which excludes volatile food and fuel categories, rose 0.3 percent.

REAL ESTATE

Singapore home sales swell

Singapore home sales posted their best start to a year since 2014, adding to signs of a turnaround in the property market. Developers sold 522 units last month, up 37 percent from 382 homes a year earlier, according to Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) data released on Wednesday. An index tracking private residential prices rose 0.8 percent in the three months ended Dec. 31, building on a 0.7 percent gain the previous quarter, according to data from the URA.

ECONOMY

Eurozone maintains growth

The eurozone economy maintained its robust growth pace at the end of last year, setting the stage for another solid performance this year that may sway European Central Bank policy makers into winding down unprecedented stimulus. GDP increased 0.6 percent from the previous three months, Eurostat reported on Wednesday, confirming a Jan. 30 estimate. Growth slowed in Germany and Italy, while the pace of expansion accelerated in the Netherlands and Portugal, according to separate reports.

WINE AND SPIRITS

Cognac leads French surge

French exports of wine and spirits jumped by more than 1 billion euros (US$1.25 billion) last year to strike a record level, driven by a surge in sales of cognac, a trade body said on Wednesday. The number of 12-bottle cases shipped abroad rose by 5 percent to 198.6 million, while in terms of value exports climbed by 8.5 percent to 12.9 billion euros, according to data from the Federation of French Wine and Spirits Exporters (FEVS). Exports of cognac led the growth, climbing by 8.7 percent in volume and 10.8 percent in value, while exports of wine also rose by 6 percent in volume and 9.6 percent in value.

INTERNET

Amazon eyes French growth

Amazon.com Inc is to create 2,000 permanent jobs this year with an eye to the strengthening French economy. Amazon, which already added 1,500 jobs in France last year, is seeking workers to staff its distribution centers and sorting centers, Amazon France head Frederic Duval said in an interview. Further jobs will be created in delivery services. The expansion will increase the retailer’s French workforce by more than a third and bring its total number of employees to more than 7,500 by the end of this year.