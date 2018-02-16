Danone’s US$1.8bn share sale plan pummels Yakult

Bloomberg

Yakult Honsha Co shares fell the most in 19 months after Danone SA, the world’s largest yogurt maker, announced plans to sell about US$1.8 billion of the Japanese company’s stock amid pressure from an activist investor to boost returns.

Yakult is to offer as many as 24.6 million shares held by Danone, including over-allotment, in a secondary sale, the Japanese company said. The shares are valued at ￥195.3 billion (US$1.8 billion) based on Yakult’s closing price on Wednesday.

While the move would cut the French company’s stake to about 7 percent, from the 21 percent it has held for more than a decade, it will remain Yakult’s largest shareholder.

Shares of Yakult tumbled 7.4 percent to ￥7,350 as of 1:53pm in Tokyo yesterday, the largest intraday drop since June 2016. Even so, the stock is still up 19 percent in the past year and has jumped eightfold since April 2000, when Danone first said it had acquired some shares in Yakult. Danone rose 0.6 percent in Paris trading on Wednesday.

The stake sale — which Danone described as being in line with its “disciplined capital allocation” — comes half a year after activist fund Corvex Management built a stake in the French maker of Activia yogurt and Evian water as it struggles to boost revenue. After the transaction, the companies will continue to work on expanding distribution of the Japanese yogurt-drink maker’s products in European markets including Spain. Danone previously sought to raise its stake in Yakult, a move which the Japanese maker opposed.

“We expect that there was slight pressure from the activist Corvex, which could be the reason for this move as strategically it made no sense any more for Danone to have such a large minority holding,” MainFirst Bank AG analyst Alain Oberhuber said.

The French company is selling a stake in a company whose sales are growing at a faster clip.

Based on latest available data compiled by Bloomberg, Yakult’s sales rose an average 4 percent in the five fiscal years ended March last year, while its net margin averaged 6.75 percent. Danone’s sales expanded an average 2.7 percent and its net margin averaged 6.71 percent in the five-year period ended December 2016, the data show.

The stake reduction will bring Danone more financial flexibility and allow management to focus on its core business, Oberhuber said. It is an ideal time to reduce the stake as Yakult shares have gained 29 percent in the past year, he added.

Danone did not comment on what it plans to do with the proceeds. Chief executive officer Emmanuel Faber has been trying to breathe new life into Danone’s largest business, yogurt and fresh dairy, as sales suffered from tougher competition and marketing missteps.

The Paris-based firm acquired soy-milk maker WhiteWave for US$10 billion last year as it seeks to branch out into faster-growing organic food and drinks.