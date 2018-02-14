Semiconductor output forecast to grow about 6%

Staff writer, with CNA

The production value of Taiwan’s integrated circuit (IC) sector is expected to grow 6 percent this year from last year on the back of continued solid demand, the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association said yesterday.

It forecast that the sector’s output would increase by an annual 5.8 percent to NT$2.6 trillion (US$88.56 billion) this year, with the IC design segment growing 6.6 percent.

Annual growth in manufacturing output is expected to be 5.9 percent, while the packaging and testing segments are likely to grow 4.5 percent and 4.2 percent respectively, it said.

The semiconductor sector posted NT$2.46 trillion in production value for last year, up 0.5 percent from 2016 and well below the 21.6 percent increase in the global IC industry, which was boosted largely by a soaring memory chip sector.

Taiwan’s memory chip industry is relatively small, which is why the IC sector lagged behind it global peers, the association said.

The strengthening of the New Taiwan dollar against the greenback also eroded the competitiveness of the nation’s IC business and affected its output growth, it said.