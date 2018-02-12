Staff writer

TAXES

Revenue up 11.4 percent

Tax revenue last month increased 11.4 percent year-on-year to NT$147.45 billion (US$5.01 billion), the Ministry of Finance reported on Friday. The growth was attributable to revenue increases in the business tax, the securities transaction tax and the tobacco and alcohol tax, despite declines in the corporate income tax and the individual income tax, the ministry said. Last month’s number was 16.52 percent higher than the revised NT$126.54 billion for December last year. After the revision, tax revenue last year totaled NT$2.25 trillion, up 1.2 percent from 2016, it said.

BANKING

Branches decrease by 13

The number of bank branches in Taiwan last year decreased by 13, as banks opened 14 new branches, but closed 27, the Financial Supervisory Commission said on Thursday. The net decrease marked a third straight year of decline and pushed the total number to 3,417, the lowest in five years, it said. Banks that closed branches last year include ANZ Bank (Taiwan) Ltd (澳盛台灣銀行), EnTie Commercial Bank (安泰銀行), Citibank Taiwan Ltd (台灣花旗), Standard Chartered Bank (Taiwan) Ltd (渣打台灣銀行) and Taiwan Cooperative Bank (合庫銀行), it said.

SHIPPING

Evergreen buys eight ships

Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運) on Thursday said it has ordered eight new 11,000 twenty-foot-equivalent unit container ships from Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Two wholly owned subsidiaries — Greencompass Marine SA (青標海運) and Evergreen Marine (Hong Kong) Ltd (長榮香港) — would be the registered owners of four new ships each, which are set for delivery between the first quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2021, it said.