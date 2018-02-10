Wistron Corp rewards its employees after good year

By Lauly Li / Staff reporter

Wistron Corp (緯創), one of Apple Inc’s iPhone assemblers, plans to increase employee bonuses by 20 percent and raise their salaries by more than 5 percent this year, after seeing robust revenue growth last year, Wistron chairman Simon Lin (林憲銘) said yesterday.

“We had a pretty good year last year. We regained our growth momentum, and it was all because of the hard work of our employees and partners,” Lin said at the company’s annual banquet for employees at the Nangang Exhibition Hall in Taipei.

Wistron started assembling earlier models of the iPhone at its manufacturing base in Bengaluru, India, at the begining of last year.

It is believed that the company also shares some orders of the larger 5.5-inch iPhones with local peer Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密).

Besides smartphones, Wistron also manufactures notebooks, PCs, servers and LCD TVs.

With revenue growing by a double-digit percentage annually every month last year, Wistron’s cumulative sales expanded 26.72 percent to a record-high NT$835.63 billion (US$28.42 billion), company data showed.

Net profit for the first three quarters of last year surged 50.99 percent to NT$2.28 billion, compared with NT$1.51 billion in the same period in 2016, data showed.

Wistron chief executive Robert Huang (黃柏漙) said the company would continue to see robust revenue growth this year, after sales for last month surged 45.18 percent to NT$79.4 billion from a year earlier.

“We expect strong momentum ahead because our core businesses are expanding,” Huang said.