Caesar Park Banciao sets NT$1.5bn revenue goal

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Caesar Park Banciao (板橋凱薩飯店), the flagship property of Caesar Park Hotels and Resorts (凱撒飯店連鎖), has set a revenue target of NT$1.5 billion (US$51.04 million) for this year, driven mainly by food and beverage sales, a company executive said yesterday.

Food and beverage sales are expected to drive 65 percent of business at the new five-star hotel, which aims to be the No. 1 dining brand in New Taipei City.

“The goal is achievable if our restaurants are able to satisfy the palate of demanding guests in the city’s prime district,” Caesar Park vice president Jack Wu (武祥生) said.

The fast-growing number of luxury homes in the neighborhood suggests huge business potential and lends support to the strategy, Wu said.

The 400-guest room facility has three restaurants and banquet space that serve Chinese, Cantonese and Italian cuisine, as well as seafood and personalized menus.

Chinese restaurant Jia Yan (家宴) features time-honored Taiwanese and Hakka dishes.

Since a soft opening in September last year, Caesar Park Banciao has seen its occupancy rate hover between 35 and 40 percent, but expects it to climb to 65 percent this year, which would allow room rates to rise from NT$4,500 to NT$5,000 per night.

The hotel also aims to cater to the meetings, incentives, conference and exhibitions business, which is known for its extensive planning and demanding clientele, Wu said.

Executives from Beijing-based iQiyi (愛奇藝), China’s largest video-on-demand provider, are currently staying at the hotel for a four-day annual budget meeting, he said.

Japan’s largest property broker, Daito Trust Construction Co, has also chosen the hotel for its annual gathering, with Daito planners flying to New Taipei City to taste the dinner menu three times and suggesting adjustments, Wu said.

The hotel is to entertain a large group of Singaporean computer software developers in April, he added.