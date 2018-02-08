Staff writer, with AP

ELECTRONICS

Hon Hai to have US HQ

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) said it is to establish a US headquarters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, as part of a massive investment it is making in an electronics manufacturing plant in the southeast of the state. The company, known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康) internationally, on Tuesday said it is to purchase a seven-story building in downtown Milwaukee that has a capacity of 650 people. The building, to be called Foxconn Place, is to house business incubators and start-up initiatives, as well as Foxconn staff. The company is building a plant in Racine County to make LCD panels for commercial and consumer uses.

ENERGY

Storage first for Changhua

Dutch energy company Orsted A/S yesterday announced it is to set up an energy storage facility with capacity of 1 megawatt (MW) in Changhua County, the first MW-sized energy storage system based on lithium-ion battery technology in Taiwan. “I believe Taiwan has great potential to become a ‘green’ energy hub in Asia, just like Denmark’s position in Europe. The energy storage project in Changhua, also our first storage in Asia, will enhance grid efficiency and stability,” Orsted wind power chief executive officer Martin Neubert said in a news release. Through collaboration with the Changhua County Government, Taiwan Power Co (台電), the Industrial Technology Research Institute (工研院) and National Changhua University of Education, the project aims to encourage energy storage research and green energy development in Taiwan, the company said.

ELECTRONICS

CHPT net income up 22%

Chunghwa Precision Test Technology Co (CHPT, 中華精測), the nation’s largest probe card supplier, yesterday reported that net income last year increased 22 percent year-on-year to NT$736 million (US$25.1 million), with earnings per share of NT$23.51, up from NT$20.04 the previous year and the highest in company history. Gross margin also grew to 55.4 percent from 52.2 percent, while revenue rose 20 percent to NT$3.11 billion, the company said. To reward shareholders, the Taoyuan-based company said its board has approved the distribution of a cash dividend of NT$10 per common share.

GAMING

IGS income beats prediction

International Games System Co (IGS, 鈊象電子), the nation’s largest arcade and online game developer, on Tuesday reported better-than-expected net income of NT$877.78 million for last year, with earnings per share of NT$12.55. The results were down from 2016’s NT$890.37 million, or NT$12.78 per share, but gross margin improved from 80 percent to 85 percent. Revenue decreased 1.33 percent year-on-year to NT$3.28 billion, slightly affected by the ending of a deal with Aristocrat Leisure Ltd in June last year to codevelop slot machines.

ELECTRONICS

Wafer shipments up 10%

Global silicon wafer shipments last year increased 10 percent from a year earlier in terms of surface area, the SEMI Silicon Manufacturers Group (SMG) said in a news release on Tuesday. Silicon wafers are the fundamental building material for semiconductors. According to SMG’s analysis, total silicon wafer area shipments were 11,810 million square inches last quarter, up from the 10,738 million square inches shipped the previous year. Worldwide silicon wafer revenue increased 21 percent to US$8.71 billion last year from US$7.21 billion in 2016, SMG’s analysis showed.