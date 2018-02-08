Sinyi Realty offers staff an average 7.5 percent raise

Staff writer, with CNA

Sinyi Realty Inc (信義房屋) has decided to raise wages by 7.6 percent on average for its employees at a time when the government has urged the business sector to raise salaries.

The government raised wages for civil servants, teachers and military personnel by 3 percent, starting from last month, hoping that the private sector would follow suit.

Chang Hsu (張旭), head of Sinyi Realty’s human resources department, said salespeople in the company are to receive a maximum wage hike of almost 11 percent, which is based on performance and is effective from April.

After the wage hike, Chang said Sinyi Realty is expected to see its operating costs increase by NT$130 million (US$4.44 million) per year.

Chang said the average increase of 7.6 percent would be the highest in the property brokerage sector.