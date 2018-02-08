I-Mei to invest in freeze-drying and work with Lohas

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

I-Mei Foods Co (義美食品) yesterday said it would invest NT$1 billion (US$34.2 million) this year to build freeze-drying production lines as part of its efforts to develop high-value-added agricultural products.

I-Mei general manager Luis Ko (高志明) said on the sidelines of a media conference in Taipei that freeze-drying technology can help preserve a food item’s nutritional value and prolong its shelf life.

The firm’s capacity adjustments for freeze-dried products are to be based on customer needs, Ko said, adding that I-Mei has spent more than NT$1 billion on its five existing freeze-drying lines.

Ko made the remarks after the company yesterday announced that it would team up with Lohas Biotech Development Corp (樂活生技) to jointly tap the market for health supplements.

Taipei-based Lohas, led by chairman Chien Min-jen (簡明仁), manufactures and sells health supplements featuring local agricultural products.

The two firms said they would work together to explore business opportunities for medicinal mushroom species Agaricus subrufescens.