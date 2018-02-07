Staff writer, with CNA

ELECTRONICS

HTC revenue dives

HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday reported revenue of NT$3.4 billion (US$115.7 million) for last month, a 27.03 percent plunge from NT$4.66 billion in the same period last year. The result represented the company’s lowest monthly sales in the past six months, HTC’s filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange said. The company launched its all-in-one Vive Focus virtual reality headset last month, which has not yet significantly contributed to the company’s revenue performance, market analysts said.

ELECTRONICS

Delta launches 8k projector

Delta Electronics Inc (台達電), the nation’s leading power and thermal management solutions provider, yesterday launched the world’s first 8K-resolution 25,000 lumen projector along with Digital Projection International Ltd, an associate of Delta and a provider of high-caliber display solutions. “The development of the 8K projector strengthens Delta’s technological leadership in the display industry and cements our partnership with Digital Projection,” Delta’s display solutions business unit general manger Jeff Fu (傅潔) said in a statement.

CHIPMAKERs

Vanguard approves payout

Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進), which commands a 30 percent share of the global LCD panel controller chip market, said its board on Monday approved a cash dividend of NT$3 per common share. The distribution is similar to the previous year’s payout and equivalent to a dividend yield of 4.98 percent, compared with the stock’s closing price of NT$60.2 yesterday.

MANUFACTURING

Tight market benefits suppliers

Several passive components suppliers saw their revenues for last month exceed market expectations amid higher customer demand and a tight market supply. Yageo Corp (國巨) on Monday reported that revenue grew 44.77 percent year-on-year to NT$3.54 billion last month, up for the seventh consecutive month, and Walsin Technology Corp’s (華新科) revenue rose 44.1 percent annually to NT$2.22 billion, exceeding expectations and hitting a record high. Viking Tech Corp (光頡) posted record revenue of NT$208.88 million, up 52.33 percent from a year earlier, companies’ filings with the Taiwan Stock Exchange showed.

ENERGY

CPC blast probe released

Preliminary investigations suggested that a malfunctioning altitude control valve led to a gas explosion at state-run CPC Corp, Taiwan’s (CPC, 台灣中油) refinery in Taoyuan last week, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said in a statement yesterday. CPC failed to suspend the operation of the heating furnace immediately after the malfunction, the ministry said, adding that human error resulted in damage to furnace pipelines.

CHIPMAKERs

Nanya posts monthly growth

DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday posted 3.03 percent monthly growth in revenue for last month to NT$6.15 billion, compared with NT$6 billion in December last year. The figure, an 11-year-high since January 2007, was helped by the constant increase in chip prices. The chipmaker’s revenue soared 51.14 percent from NT$4.07 billion a year earlier. Nanya expects DRAM chip prices to increase mildly this quarter, extending its gains. That could help boost the company’s gross margin from last quarter, the company said.