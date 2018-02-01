Taiwanese PSF exporters facing US anti-dumping duties

Staff writer, with CNA, WASHINGTON

The US Department of Commerce has made a preliminary determination that Taiwanese and South Korean exporters sold low-melt polyester staple fiber (PSF) in the US at less than fair value, a finding that could lead to anti-dumping duties.

The Taiwanese exporters sold the low melt PSF at 52 percent less than fair value and the South Koreans at zero percent to 16.48 percent less than fair value, the department said in a statement on Monday.

“Today’s decision allows US producers of low melt polyester staple fiber to receive relief from the market-distorting effects of foreign producers dumping their goods into the domestic market,” US Secretary of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said. “Though politics plays no role in antidumping investigations, President [Donald] Trump made it clear that we will vigorously enforce our trade laws and provide US industry relief from unfair trade practices.”

Taipei-based Far Eastern New Century Corp (遠東新世紀) was found to have dumped at a rate of 52 percent, and that rate was applied to other Taiwanese exporters of the fiber, the department said.

US imports of low-melt PSF from Taiwan were valued at US$26.8 million in 2016.

Should the department confirm its preliminary finding, and the US International Trade Commission (ITC) determines that the dumping has had harmful effects on the US market, anti-dumping duties will be imposed on such imports.

However, the department has asked US Customs and Border Protection to begin collecting cash deposits from importers of the products to cover initial anti-dumping duties.