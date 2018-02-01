Gogoro battery-swapping network expanded for all

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) yesterday opened its battery-swapping network to all electric scooter makers as part of its plan to tap into the global market.

The company is waiving all licensing and royalty fees for electric scooter makers that use Gogoro batteries and its battery-swapping network, Gogoro cofounder and chief executive officer Horace Luke (陸學森) said at a news conference in Taipei.

To be compatible, new electric scooters need to be equipped with Gogoro’s control units, Luke said.

“We are looking to expand Gogoro’s infrastructure and share the benefits of our improved purchasing power with our partners,” Luke said, adding that he expects electric scooter prices to decline as production volume increases.

The owners of compatible scooters would also have to subscribe to Gogoro and pay a monthly fee to access its battery-swapping stations.

The arrangement also helps address fragmentation between disparate battery-swapping systems, which has slowed the improvement of efficiency and building of more swapping stations, Luke added.

The company has been working with several local and international partners, Luke said without elaborating.

Taiwan cannot wait any longer if its goal of phasing out fossil-fuel powered scooters by 2035 is to be met on time, Luke said.

Taiwan’s electric scooter industry must be ready to tap into the global market, as European countries, Vietnam and India have all announced goals to phase out fossil fuel-powered vehicles by no later than 2040, Luke said.

Gogoro is also to double its investments in building more battery-swapping stations, as well as sales and service outlets, Luke said.

Despite Taiwan’s lack of “green” energy sources, Gogoro scooters emit 83 percent less carbon dioxide and cost 15 percent less to operate compared with fossil-fuel powered scooters, he said.

The announcement follows an impasse over a government plan to select Gogoro as the unified system for a government-funded network of 3,310 battery-swapping stations.