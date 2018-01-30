Agencies

INDIA

GDP could grow 7.5%

Authorities yesterday said they expect economic growth to rise to between 7 and 7.5 percent in the next fiscal year as the negative impact of two controversial reforms diminishes. The economy is expected to grow 6.75 percent this fiscal year on the back of a recovery in the second half, the government said in its economic report released before the annual budget. Growth has been hit by the introduction of a new national goods and services tax last year and by a controversial 2016 move to withdraw all high-value banknotes from circulation. The economy has also been helped by a rise in exports, Indian Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian told reporters.

UNITED STATES

Singapore rules real estate

Singapore last year ousted China to become the biggest Asian investor in US commercial property. It was the first time since 2012 that the city outspent China, data from Real Capital Analytics and Cushman & Wakefield Inc showed. Deals by Chinese investors plunged 66 percent to US$5.9 billion as regulators cracked down on capital outflows. “We expect Singapore to continue to be the single largest source of Asian investments in the US real estate markets,” Cushman regional executive director of capital markets for Asia-Pacific Priyaranjan Kumar said, adding that money might flow into data centers, student accommodation and logistics.

GERMANY

Chinese money raises fears

Germany wants to acquire the legal means to take a closer look at bids from Chinese companies to acquire German and European companies to better protect technologies, German State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy Matthias Machnig told newspaper Welt am Sonntag. Machnig said it is urgent that proposed Europe-wide measures to police surging Chinese investment be adopted by the end of this year. “It is essential that we get a tougher law in the European Union this year to resist takeover fantasies or outflows of technology or know-how,” he said in an interview, excerpts of which were made available on Saturday. The paper cited a study by the Cologne Institute for Economic Research that showed the volume of known Chinese investments in Germany had risen to 12.1 billion euros (US$15 billion) last year from about 11 billion in 2016 and just 100 million euros seven years ago.

VIETNAM

Moody’s urges tighter policy

Vietnam should be cautious against more monetary accommodation, as it could pose risks to the economy and the banking sector, Moody’s Investors Service said. “Given the government’s focus appears to be towards supporting headline growth, the State Bank of Vietnam may continue to pursue a neutral to accommodative policy stance,” Anushka Shah, Moody’s sovereign analyst in Singapore, said in an e-mailed reply to questions on Friday. “However, easier monetary policy risks undermining macroeconomic stability, particularly amid already rapid credit growth,” Shah said. “A continued acceleration in credit growth could also pose some risks to the banking sector by eroding banks’ capital buffers.” The country’s central bank will hold interest rates throughout the year after an unexpected cut last year, analysts in a Bloomberg survey said, in contrast to others in Southeast Asia such as Malaysia where policymakers tightened policy last week.