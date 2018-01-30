Staff writer, with CNA

TECHNOLOGY

GIS OKs expansion funds

GIS Holding Ltd (業成), a touchpanel supplier to Apple Inc, yesterday said its board of directors approved capital spending of NT$4.86 billion (US$167 million) this year to fund its capacity expansion. To raise the funds, the board also approved the arrangement of a US$3 billion syndicated loan. The proceeds are to also be used to replenish the company’s operating capital and repay debts, GIS said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. In a separate filing, the company said the board also gave the nod to a share buyback program, in which it plans to repurchase 3 million common shares at NT$153 to NT$301 per share to reward employees. The buyback is to be launched today and end on March 29.

ENERGY

Solar firms form new entity

Solar cell maker Neo Solar Power Energy Corp (新日光能源) yesterday said it has inked a share-exchange agreement with local peers Gintech Energy Corp (昱晶能源) and Solartech Energy Corp (昇陽光電) to create a new entity named United Renewable Energy Co (UREC, 聯合再生). Neo Solar is to be the surviving entity, the company’s statement said. The merger is to be completed on Oct. 1. Neo Solar is to hold an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting on March 28 to discuss a share offering plan for two government funds. The new entity would have NT$32 billion in capital. The new board is to have nine to 13 seats.

STEEL

CSC income up 7 percent

China Steel Corp (CSC, 中鋼), the nation’s only integrated steelmaker, yesterday said its pretax income last year grew 7 percent to NT$23.41 billion from NT$21.9 billion the previous year, stimulated by robust customer demand. Revenue rose 18 percent year-on-year to NT$347.01 billion from NT$293.06 billion, a company statement said. However, operating income over the period decreased 2 percent annually to NT$24.92 billion from NT$25.43 billion, as the company’s price adjustments did not fully reflect rising material costs, it said. CSC shares edged up 0.2 percent to NT$25.15 on the main board yesterday before the earnings announcement.

INSURANCE

Cathay to offer payouts

Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽) yesterday said it would provide advance payouts for clients whose endowment products have reached maturity, in light of the heightened need for funds ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday. The insurer expects to pay out NT$7.68 billion on Thursday next week to holders of more than 50,000 policies that are slated to reach maturity between Thursday next week and Feb. 20. The payouts would be transferred to designated accounts, it added. Fubon Life Insurance (富邦人壽) also announced that it would provide advance payouts of NT$2.54 billion for 14,000 policies that reach maturity between Feb. 12 and Feb. 20.

TECHNOLOGY

Google honors Teresa Teng

On what would have been Taiwanese singer Teresa Teng’s (鄧麗君) 65th birthday yesterday, Internet giant Google paid tribute to her with a Google Doodle. The doodle, created by illustrator and cartoonist Cynthia Yuan Cheng, pictures Teng singing in front of a full moon, a reference to one of her most iconic hits from the 1980s, The Moon Represents My Heart (月亮代表我的心). The doodle appeared in Taiwan, Japan, China, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand, as well as several European nations.